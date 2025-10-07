ICAI CA September Result 2025 Date: ICAI is soon going to release the CA September exam result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the Foundation, Inter, and Final results on the official website icai.org.

ICAI CA Result 2025 Date: Candidates who appeared for the CA Foundation, Intermediate, or Final exams can expect their results soon. As per media reports, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the CA Result 2025 on November 6. Once released, results will be available on the official website icai.org. To check their scores, candidates must enter their registration and roll numbers. ICAI is also expected to publish the pass percentage and merit list along with the results.

When were the ICAI CA September 2025 exams held?

ICAI conducted the CA Foundation exam this year on September 16, 18, 20, and 22. The CA Intermediate exam was held between September 4 and 15. As for the CA Final exam, it ran from September 3 to 14, 2025. Meanwhile, some exams had to be postponed in Jammu, Punjab, and Kathmandu, Nepal, due to floods and protests. These postponed exams were held later to ensure no candidate was disadvantaged.

How to check ICAI CA Result 2025

If you want to know how to check the result after it's released, follow the simple steps below-

First, go to the icai.org website.

Click on the CA September Result 2025 link on the homepage.

Now, enter your registration number and roll number.

Submit, and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

What are the minimum passing marks?

CA Foundation: A minimum of 40% in each paper and an aggregate of 55% is required.

CA Intermediate: 40% in each paper and an overall 50% is necessary.

A candidate will be considered passed only if both conditions are met.

For candidates who appeared in the CA Exams held in September 2025, the wait for their results may end by November 6, 2025. As soon as the results are out, you can check the scorecard and merit list through the active link on the ICAI website, icai.org.