MCC has added 139 new seats for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3, benefiting states like Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, Maharashtra, UP, and Haryana. Check the updated seat matrix, Round 3 allotment result date, and reporting schedule.

NEET UG Round 3 Seat Matrix 2025: There's a big update for successful NEET UG 2025 candidates participating in the third round of MCC counselling. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has increased the number of seats for Round 3. Now, candidates will have more opportunities for admission to medical colleges. According to the official notice, a total of 139 new seats have been added to the Round 3 seat matrix. Candidates can check the complete list of these seats on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Where Have NEET UG Seats Increased? See State-wise Details Here

The 139 seats added in the third round are distributed across 6 states in the country. Delhi (NCT) has received the highest number of seats. See the state-wise breakdown below-

Delhi (NCT): 42 seats

Gujarat: 25 seats

Haryana: 15 seats

Maharashtra: 25 seats

Punjab: 25 seats

Uttar Pradesh: 7 seats

These new seats have been included in the Round 3 Seat Matrix, meaning candidates will now have more options to choose their preferred colleges.

How to Check the List of Added Seats

If you are registered for Round 3, checking the seat list is very easy-

First, go to mcc.nic.in.

Click on the NEET UG Counselling 2025 link.

On the new page, you will see the 'Added Seats for Round 3' notice.

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG Round 3 Seat Matrix MCC Official Notice Link Here

NEET UG Counselling Round 3: Important Dates from Allotment to Reporting

Seat Allotment Process: To be completed by October 7, 2025.

Round 3 Result: Will be released on October 8, 2025.

Reporting Date: Candidates can report to their allotted college from October 9 to October 17, 2025.

Data Verification: Will be done on October 18 and 19, 2025.

What are the Benefits for NEET UG Candidates from the Seat Increase?

The addition of these new seats will bring relief to students who have not yet been allotted a seat. Especially in states like Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Punjab, where the competition for medical admissions is quite tough, these extra seats are a big opportunity for students. Candidates who were on the waiting list in previous rounds now have a better chance of getting admission. If you are participating in NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3, be sure to check the Added Seats List and seat allotment updates on the MCC website without delay.