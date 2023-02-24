Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICAI CA May Exam 2023: Registration deadline ends today; know late fees, exam dates

    ICAI CA May Exam 2023: Candidates who have yet to register should do so at icai.org, as the deadline is Friday, February 24, 2023. Candidates should know that today is the last day to submit without a late fee. The correction window will open on March 4, 2023. 
     

    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is conducting the registrations for the ICAI CA May Exam 2023 for candidates who wish to appear for the exam in May 2023. Candidates who have yet to register must do as soon as possible on the official website, icai.org, as the deadline ends on Friday, February 24, 2023.

    Candidates should know that today is the last day to submit without a late fee; those who submit after the deadline will have to pay a late fee of Rs 600 and US $10 for international students. The deadline for submitting with a late fee is March 3, 2023.

    The ICAI CA Foundation 2023 Exam will be held on the following dates: June 24, 26, 28, and 30, 2023. CA Inter Exam 2023 for the May Cycle will be held in two groups: Group 1 on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, and Group 2 on May 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2023.

    CA Final Exam 2023 for the May Cycle will also be divided into two groups: Group 1 will be held on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, 2023, and Group 2 will be held on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023.

    ICAI CA May Exam 2023: Know how to apply
    1) Visit the official website, icai.org
    2) Then, go to the self-service portal and register
    3) After registering, enter your login information and complete the form
    4) Upload the requested documents and pay the fees
    5) Submit the form, then download and print it

    Candidates are advised to complete the form completely. The correction window will open on March 4, 2023, and conclude on March 10, 2023. For the latest updates, do visit the official website. 

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
