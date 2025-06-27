In a secret mission named 'Red Wedding', Israel killed Iran’s top air force officers and nuclear scientists in a single night. With help from the US, Israel used deception, drones, and intelligence to stun Iran.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched one of its most daring and deadly military strikes ever against Iran killing top generals and scientists. The operation, which was given a code name 'The Red Wedding', killed several top Iranian air force officials. At the same time, a second mission called 'Operation Narnia' wiped out nine leading nuclear scientists. Both attacks took place within hours. The goal was to shock Iran's leadership and it worked.

Why is the operation called 'Red Wedding'?

The name 'Red Wedding' was inspired from a famous scene in the TV show Game of Thrones, where many powerful people are killed at once. Israeli intelligence noticed that several top Iranian generals had gathered in one place. Instead of hiding, they came together and were struck in a single air raid.

What was 'Operation Narnia'?

While the generals were being hit, 'Operation Narnia' was carried out at the same time. Israeli agents and drones killed nine key scientists who were working on Iran's nuclear program. The operation was named after the fantasy world of Narnia, because even the people who planned it felt the idea was nearly impossible, but they pulled it off.

How did Israel plan these attacks?

These operations were not planned overnight. Israel spent decades gathering information. Their fighter jets, F-15s and F-16s, trained in Greek airspace and during missions in Yemen. Mossad, Israel's spy agency, smuggled drone parts into Iran using shipping trucks. These drones were set up near Iranian missile and air-defense systems, ready to strike.

Was the US involved?

Yes. While Israel led the airstrike and drone missions, the United States helped by bombing Iran's deep underground nuclear sites with B-2 bombers and Tomahawk missiles. President Donald Trump later said Iran's nuclear program was 'obliterated', though US officials admit some material may have been moved before the attack.

How did Israel hide its plan?

Israel used smart tricks to keep the plan secret. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a fake wedding for his son. Media reports claimed that he was fighting with Trump to make Iran think no attack was coming. Israeli military movements were shown as routine drills. This kept Iran off guard.

What was the result?

The strikes were a major success for Israel:

Iran’s top military leaders were killed

Nuclear scientists were eliminated

Iran’s air defenses failed to stop the attack

Iran’s intelligence was completely fooled

Even Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei disappeared from public view for days. When he returned, he claimed the attack was a failure, but satellite images and expert reports say otherwise.

Israel-Iran ceasefire

For now, a Israel-Iran ceasefire is in place. But Iran’s leadership is in crisis. Experts say the nuclear program may now be delayed, but not destroyed. US officials say quiet talks with Iran may start, but the Islamic country denies this. Some fear Iran may strike back in anger. While Iran's supreme leader Khamenei claimed victory over both Israel and the US while praising Iranian unity.

For Israel, this was not just another airstrike. It was a massive show of strength, strategy and intelligence. It showed that Israel could hit Iran at its core and get away with it. Whether this leads to peace or more war is still unknown.