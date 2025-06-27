A Kolkata college student reported being gang-raped on campus by two seniors and a former student, now a staff member. The three accused were arrested and are in police custody, with the NCW calling for a thorough investigation.

A college student in Kolkata was allegedly gang-raped by two seniors and a former student, now a staff member, on the evening of June 25, police reported on Friday. The three accused were arrested on Thursday night in connection with the crime.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm inside the college premises. The victim was taken to a room by the accused, where she was gang-raped.

The student filed a complaint with the Kasba Police Station, leading to the arrest of the three accused: Manojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay alias Pramit Mukherjee (20). The FIR states that one of the accused committed penetrative sexual assault, while the others abetted the crime.

Following the complaint, the victim underwent a preliminary medical examination at Calcutta National Medical College (CNMC). Witnesses were questioned, and their statements recorded. The crime scene was secured and preserved for forensic examination.

Accused produced before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate

Manojit and Zaib were arrested on June 26, and their mobile phones were seized. Pramit was taken into custody from his residence on June 27, and his phone was also confiscated. The accused were produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court, which sent them to four days of police custody for further investigation.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the incident, urging the West Bengal Police to conduct a thorough and time-bound investigation to ensure justice for the survivor. Medical tests are being conducted, and the accused will be produced before a court on Friday.

Political reaction

Following the incident, several politicians took to the social media to react and urged strong action against the accused.

