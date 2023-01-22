Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICAI CA Foundation Result for December session to be announced between January 30 to February 6; check details

    ICAI CA Foundation Result: The CA Foundation Results 2022 December Exam are expected on January 23 or 24, 2023, based on the Institute's past tendencies, sources claimed. A month after the last exam date, the Institute announces the results.

    ICAI CA Foundation Result for December session to be announced between January 30 to February 6; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 22, 2023, 8:44 PM IST

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon announce the results of the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exam on its official website, icai.org. An ICAI official, Dhiraj Khandelwal, has predicted the CA foundation result can be expected between January 30, 2023, and February 6, 2023.

    The CA Foundation Results 2022 December Exam are expected on January 23 or 24, 2023, based on the Institute's past tendencies, sources claimed. A month after the last exam date, the Institute announces the results.

    "I am resting on all forecasts about the CA Foundation result, which may be from January 30 to February 6. The final date will be announced later. Please wait for notification from @theicai." tweeted Dhiraj Khandelwal. 

     

    The CA Foundation Exam was held by the ICAI and conducted four papers. Papers 1 and 2 were held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, while Papers 3 and 4 were held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

    Candidates are instructed to wait for the ICAI's official announcement on their website. Candidates should be aware that once the results are announced, they will have to enter their login information, including the application number, 6-digit pin, and other details, to download the results. Those who pass the CA Foundation Exam will be eligible to enrol in the CA Foundation Course.

    On January 10, 2023, the ICAI issued the CA Inter and Final Result for November 2022. Any new information on the CA Foundation Result Date and other data will be posted on its official website, and keep tracking the site for the latest update. 

    Also read: ICAI Convocation 2023 to be held on January 24, 25 in 12 cities; check schedule

    Also read: JEE Main session 1 Admit Card 2023 released! Know how to download, other details

    Also read: Karnataka DCET 2022 first seat allotment result declared; check details

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2023, 8:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JEE Main session 1 Admit Card 2023 released Know how to download other details gcw

    JEE Main session 1 Admit Card 2023 released! Know how to download, other details

    Karnataka DCET 2022 1st seat allotment result declared; check details - adt

    Karnataka DCET 2022 first seat allotment result declared; check details

    SSC MTS, Havaldar 2023: Registration process commences; know age limit, other details - adt

    SSC MTS, Havaldar 2023: Registration process commences; know age limit, other details

    GUJCET 2023: Application registration ends on January 20; check details - adt

    GUJCET 2023: Application registration to conclude on January 20; check details

    JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for session 1 released; know how to download - adt

    JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for session 1 released; know how to download

    Recent Stories

    Delhi police issues traffic advisory for January 23 ahead of Republic Day dress rehearsal; check routes to avoid - adt

    Delhi police issues traffic advisory for January 23 ahead of Republic Day dress rehearsal; check details

    Why me, Why now?: 8-month pregnant US woman sacked by Google days ahead of her maternity leave - adt

    'Why me, Why now?': 8-month pregnant US woman sacked by Google days ahead of her maternity leave

    For the first time, NCB to showcase tableau on Kartavya Path during Republic Day Parade 2023 - adt

    For the first time, NCB to showcase tableau on Kartavya Path during Republic Day Parade 2023

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain beat Malaysia in penalty shootout in first crossover match, face Australia in QF snt

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Spain beat Malaysia in penalty shootout in first crossover match, face Australia in QF

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Tsitsipas cherishes 'great night' after holding off Sinner charge to reach quarterfinals snt

    Australian Open 2023: Tsitsipas cherishes 'great night' after holding off Sinner charge to reach QF

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon