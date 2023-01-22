ICAI CA Foundation Result for December session to be announced between January 30 to February 6; check details

ICAI CA Foundation Result: The CA Foundation Results 2022 December Exam are expected on January 23 or 24, 2023, based on the Institute's past tendencies, sources claimed. A month after the last exam date, the Institute announces the results.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon announce the results of the ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exam on its official website, icai.org. An ICAI official, Dhiraj Khandelwal, has predicted the CA foundation result can be expected between January 30, 2023, and February 6, 2023.

"I am resting on all forecasts about the CA Foundation result, which may be from January 30 to February 6. The final date will be announced later. Please wait for notification from @theicai." tweeted Dhiraj Khandelwal.

The CA Foundation Exam was held by the ICAI and conducted four papers. Papers 1 and 2 were held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, while Papers 3 and 4 were held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Candidates are instructed to wait for the ICAI's official announcement on their website. Candidates should be aware that once the results are announced, they will have to enter their login information, including the application number, 6-digit pin, and other details, to download the results. Those who pass the CA Foundation Exam will be eligible to enrol in the CA Foundation Course.

On January 10, 2023, the ICAI issued the CA Inter and Final Result for November 2022. Any new information on the CA Foundation Result Date and other data will be posted on its official website, and keep tracking the site for the latest update.

