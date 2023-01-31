ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 likely to be released in first week of February; know latest update

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: The ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exam was held from December 14, 2022, to December 20, 2022. The ICAI is expected to confirm the CA Foundation Dec Result 2022 date on the official website at icai.org.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to release the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 this week. Candidates will be able to access the CA Foundation December Result in the first week of February, according to CA officials. The ICAI is expected to confirm the CA Foundation Dec Result 2022 date on the official website at icai.org.

The CA official added that the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 will be released on February 3, 2023, or February 4, 2023. Candidates have been advised to wait for the institute's official announcement.

In its latest tweet, Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, tweeted, "Foundation results are expected on 3/4th February; please wait for official announcements." Additionally, he asked students to wait for the official confirmation.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: know the steps to check

1) Navigate to the official website of ICAI at icai.org or icai.nic.in

2) Click on the 'ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022' link on the homepage

3) Key in the required credentials

4) CA Foundation Result 2022 will be on the screen

5) Download and print the document

The ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 exam was held from December 14, 2022, to December 20, 2022. The CA Foundation December 2022 exam had four papers. The ICAI CA Inter Result and ICAI CA Final Result have already been released. The CA foundation result is expected to be released this week.

