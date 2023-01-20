Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka DCET 2022 first seat allotment result declared; check details

    Karnataka DCET First allotment result: Candidates should know that individuals shortlisted in the first round of allotment can begin exercising their options for assigned candidates. Candidates should note that the deadline for reporting to their assigned colleges is January 27, 2023, at 5:30 pm.

    Karnataka DCET 2022 1st seat allotment result declared; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 6:46 PM IST

    The Karnataka Examinations Authority has announced the First Allotment Result for Round 1 of the Diploma Common Entrance Test on Friday, January 20, 2023. The first allotment result has been released on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. 

    The mock allotment result was announced on January 19, 2023, and the final result was scheduled to be released on Friday, January 20, 2023, after 2:00 pm. Candidates should know that individuals shortlisted in the first round of allotment can begin exercising their options for assigned candidates.

    Karnataka DCET First allotment result: know steps to check
    1) Go to the official website at kea.kar.nic.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the '20-01 DCET 2022 First round seat allotment result link'
    3) Key in your DCET number, and the result will appear on the screen
    4) Check the details and download the result
    5) Take a print for further need

    Karnataka DCET First allotment schedule: 
    1) January 20, 2023 - First-round allotment result releasing
    2) January 20 to January 22, 2023 - Exercising of choices for allotted candidates
    3) January 21 to January 24, 2023 - Fees payment and downloading of admission order by Choice 1 and 2 candidates
    4) January 23 to January 25, 2023 - Downloading of admission orders for Choice 1 after payment
    5) January 27, 2023 (5:30 pm) - Reporting deadline at allotted college   

    Candidates should note that the deadline for reporting to their assigned colleges is January 27, 2023, at 5:30 pm. Everyone should know that any new information about the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test will be posted on the Karnataka Examinations Authority's official website. 

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for session 1 released; know how to download

    Also Read: ICSI CSEET January 2023 result to be announced today; know when, where to check

    Also Read: ICAI Convocation 2023 to be held on January 24, 25 in 12 cities; check schedule

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 6:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SSC MTS, Havaldar 2023: Registration process commences; know age limit, other details - adt

    SSC MTS, Havaldar 2023: Registration process commences; know age limit, other details

    GUJCET 2023: Application registration ends on January 20; check details - adt

    GUJCET 2023: Application registration to conclude on January 20; check details

    JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for session 1 released; know how to download - adt

    JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for session 1 released; know how to download

    ICSI CSEET January 2023 result to be announced today, January 18; know when, where to check - adt

    ICSI CSEET January 2023 result to be announced today; know when, where to check

    ICAI Convocation 2023 to be held on January 24 and 25 in 12 cities; check schedule - adt

    ICAI Convocation 2023 to be held on January 24, 25 in 12 cities; check schedule

    Recent Stories

    Google parent Alphabet to cut 12000 employees Read Sundar Pichai full statement gcw

    Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 employees; Read Sundar Pichai's full statement

    India remains a bright spot amid global crises WEF Executive Chairman Kluas Schwab gcw

    India remains a bright spot amid global crises: WEF Executive Chairman Kluas Schwab

    Delhi govt resends teachers' Finland training programme file; Kejriwal says, 'Hope LG will agree...' - adt

    Delhi govt resends teachers' Finland training programme file; Kejriwal says, 'Hope LG will agree...'

    Xi Jinping inspects combat readiness of troops along India China border gcw

    Xi Jinping inspects combat readiness of troops along India-China border

    'Berozgar yojna ki part to nahi': Salman Khan trolled for promoting niece Alizeh at engagement ceremony vma

    'Berozgar yojna ki part to nahi': Salman Khan trolled for promoting niece Alizeh at engagement ceremony

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon