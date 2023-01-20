Karnataka DCET 2022 first seat allotment result declared; check details

Karnataka DCET First allotment result: Candidates should know that individuals shortlisted in the first round of allotment can begin exercising their options for assigned candidates. Candidates should note that the deadline for reporting to their assigned colleges is January 27, 2023, at 5:30 pm.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has announced the First Allotment Result for Round 1 of the Diploma Common Entrance Test on Friday, January 20, 2023. The first allotment result has been released on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

The mock allotment result was announced on January 19, 2023, and the final result was scheduled to be released on Friday, January 20, 2023, after 2:00 pm. Candidates should know that individuals shortlisted in the first round of allotment can begin exercising their options for assigned candidates.

Karnataka DCET First allotment result: know steps to check

1) Go to the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the '20-01 DCET 2022 First round seat allotment result link'

3) Key in your DCET number, and the result will appear on the screen

4) Check the details and download the result

5) Take a print for further need

Karnataka DCET First allotment schedule:

1) January 20, 2023 - First-round allotment result releasing

2) January 20 to January 22, 2023 - Exercising of choices for allotted candidates

3) January 21 to January 24, 2023 - Fees payment and downloading of admission order by Choice 1 and 2 candidates

4) January 23 to January 25, 2023 - Downloading of admission orders for Choice 1 after payment

5) January 27, 2023 (5:30 pm) - Reporting deadline at allotted college

Candidates should note that the deadline for reporting to their assigned colleges is January 27, 2023, at 5:30 pm. Everyone should know that any new information about the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test will be posted on the Karnataka Examinations Authority's official website.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for session 1 released; know how to download

Also Read: ICSI CSEET January 2023 result to be announced today; know when, where to check

Also Read: ICAI Convocation 2023 to be held on January 24, 25 in 12 cities; check schedule