ICAI Convocation 2023 to be held on January 24, 25 in 12 cities; check schedule

According to the notification, the eligible members will be notified individually by the respective regional offices for confirmation of their participation in the ICAI Convocation Ceremony 2023, including details about the venue and timings.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will host the ICAI Convocation Ceremony 2023 on January 24 and 25, 2023. The convocation event will be held at 12 locations across the country. It's being held to award membership certificates to newly enrolled Chartered Accountants (CAs)/members.

According to the notification released by the M&SS Directorate, Joint Secretary and Head, Rajesh Kr Bhalla, "The next ICAI Convocation will be held in the following cities on the dates specified for Members enrolled between May 1 and September 30, 2022. In the Convocation, they will be given a Certificate of Membership/COP."

ICAI CA Convocation 2023: check the schedule

1) January 24, 2023: Bangalore (southern), Chennai (southern), Ghaziabad (central), Hyderabad (southern), Indore (central), Jaipur (central), Kolkata (eastern), Ludhiana (northern), Mumbai (western)

2) January 25, 2023: Ahmedabad (western), Pune (western)

3) January 24, to January 25, 2023: New Delhi

The ICAI announced the CA Final and Intermediate Result Date on January 10, 2023. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India released the result on the official website at icai.org. Candidates should note to access the results on the site, they must enter their registration number and their roll number.

