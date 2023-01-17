Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICAI Convocation 2023 to be held on January 24, 25 in 12 cities; check schedule

    According to the notification, the eligible members will be notified individually by the respective regional offices for confirmation of their participation in the ICAI Convocation Ceremony 2023, including details about the venue and timings. 

    ICAI Convocation 2023 to be held on January 24 and 25 in 12 cities; check schedule
    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will host the ICAI Convocation Ceremony 2023 on January 24 and 25, 2023. The convocation event will be held at 12 locations across the country. It's being held to award membership certificates to newly enrolled Chartered Accountants (CAs)/members. 

    According to the notification released by the M&SS Directorate, Joint Secretary and Head, Rajesh Kr Bhalla, "The next ICAI Convocation will be held in the following cities on the dates specified for Members enrolled between May 1 and September 30, 2022. In the Convocation, they will be given a Certificate of Membership/COP."

    ICAI CA Convocation 2023: check the schedule 
    1) January 24, 2023: Bangalore (southern), Chennai (southern),  Ghaziabad (central), Hyderabad (southern), Indore (central), Jaipur (central), Kolkata (eastern), Ludhiana (northern), Mumbai (western)

    2) January 25, 2023: Ahmedabad (western), Pune (western)

    3) January 24, to January 25, 2023: New Delhi

    The notice further mentioned that eligible members would be notified individually by the respective regional offices for confirmation of their participation in the convocation, including details about the venue and timings. The program's details will be posted on the ICAI website shortly. Following the same, concerned individuals are advised to make necessary travel arrangements and to contact the concerned ICAI regional office for any other queries. 

    The ICAI announced the CA Final and Intermediate Result Date on January 10, 2023. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India released the result on the official website at icai.org. Candidates should note to access the results on the site, they must enter their registration number and their roll number.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 4:34 PM IST
