Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Main session 1 Admit Card 2023 released! Know how to download, other details

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 admit card. JEE Main admit card 2023 download link for the January session is active on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Know steps to download the admit card.

    JEE Main session 1 Admit Card 2023 released Know how to download other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 21, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main Admit Card 2023 has released! 

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made the link to the JEE 2023 session 1 test admit card available. The official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, is where candidates who plan to take the Engineering entrance test may verify and get their admit cards. Candidates would need to submit their application number and date of birth in order to get their JEE Mains 2023 admit card. The exam's admission card was made available on January 24, 2023.

    For the B.E. and B.Tech exams, the JEE Main 2023 test will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. The second shift of the B.Arch and B.Planning exams will take place on January 28, 2023. There will be two sessions for the test.

    Also Read | Karnataka DCET 2022 first seat allotment result declared; check details

    Candidates can check the timing and complete schedule on their admission card. In order to sit for the test, candidates must have their JEE admit card and a form of photo identification with them.The JEE Mains admit card 2023 will include the name of the candidate, JEE Main application number, JEE Main roll number, candidate's photograph and signature, exam date, reporting time, shift timings, exam centre name, address and exam day instructions. 

    For information on how to obtain the JEE Main admit card online, see the instructions listed below.

    JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Know how to download the admit card

    • Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, the JEE Main website.
    • Select the JEE Main admissions link.
    • Candidates might further consult the direct URL provided below.
    • On the login screen, enter the information requested.
    • Download the JEE Main session 1 admit card from the website.
    • Take a hardcopy for reference in the future.

    As previously stated, the JEE mains exam will begin on January 24 and be administered by NTA. Approximately 9.5 lakh applicants have enrolled for the JEE Main 2023 session 1 test, according to the authorities. JEE will be offered twice by NTA, in January and April.

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for session 1 released; know how to download

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2023, 4:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka DCET 2022 1st seat allotment result declared; check details - adt

    Karnataka DCET 2022 first seat allotment result declared; check details

    SSC MTS, Havaldar 2023: Registration process commences; know age limit, other details - adt

    SSC MTS, Havaldar 2023: Registration process commences; know age limit, other details

    GUJCET 2023: Application registration ends on January 20; check details - adt

    GUJCET 2023: Application registration to conclude on January 20; check details

    JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for session 1 released; know how to download - adt

    JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for session 1 released; know how to download

    ICSI CSEET January 2023 result to be announced today, January 18; know when, where to check - adt

    ICSI CSEET January 2023 result to be announced today; know when, where to check

    Recent Stories

    James Cameron applauded SS Rajamouli's RRR for its intriguing structure; said it is 'Powerful' vma

    James Cameron hails SS Rajamouli's RRR for its intriguing structure; said it is 'Powerful'

    Mahindra XUV400 One of one Edition to be auctioned Know what is so special about it gcw

    Mahindra XUV400 One-of-one Edition to be auctioned; Know what is so special about it

    football Serie A 2022-23: Injustice for fans - Juventus looks to appeal 15-point deduction for capital gain violation-ayh

    Serie A 2022-23: 'Injustice for fans' - Juventus looks to appeal 15-point deduction for capital gain violation

    John Abraham reveals his favorite action sequences in 'Pathaan' vma

    John Abraham reveals his favorite action sequences in 'Pathaan'

    Oppo Reno 8T Smartphone may get 100MP camera fingerprint scanner more India launch soon gcw

    Oppo Reno 8T: Smartphone may get 100MP camera, fingerprint scanner & more; India launch soon

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon