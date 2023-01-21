JEE Main session 1 Admit Card 2023 released! Know how to download, other details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 admit card. JEE Main admit card 2023 download link for the January session is active on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Know steps to download the admit card.

Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main Admit Card 2023 has released!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made the link to the JEE 2023 session 1 test admit card available. The official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, is where candidates who plan to take the Engineering entrance test may verify and get their admit cards. Candidates would need to submit their application number and date of birth in order to get their JEE Mains 2023 admit card. The exam's admission card was made available on January 24, 2023.

For the B.E. and B.Tech exams, the JEE Main 2023 test will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. The second shift of the B.Arch and B.Planning exams will take place on January 28, 2023. There will be two sessions for the test.

Candidates can check the timing and complete schedule on their admission card. In order to sit for the test, candidates must have their JEE admit card and a form of photo identification with them.The JEE Mains admit card 2023 will include the name of the candidate, JEE Main application number, JEE Main roll number, candidate's photograph and signature, exam date, reporting time, shift timings, exam centre name, address and exam day instructions.

For information on how to obtain the JEE Main admit card online, see the instructions listed below.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Know how to download the admit card

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, the JEE Main website.

Select the JEE Main admissions link.

Candidates might further consult the direct URL provided below.

On the login screen, enter the information requested.

Download the JEE Main session 1 admit card from the website.

Take a hardcopy for reference in the future.

As previously stated, the JEE mains exam will begin on January 24 and be administered by NTA. Approximately 9.5 lakh applicants have enrolled for the JEE Main 2023 session 1 test, according to the authorities. JEE will be offered twice by NTA, in January and April.

