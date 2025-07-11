Kapil Sharma's newly opened Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada, was targeted in a drive-by shooting. Around 12 shots were fired, though no injuries were reported.

What began as a hopeful dream for a peaceful café serving warmth and conversation has now become the center of a chilling act of violence. Kap's Cafe, a newly opened restaurant in Surrey, British Columbia, linked to Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, was riddled with bullets late on July 9. Though no one was injured, the emotional scars and fear are hard to ignore.

Video footage shared online showed shattered glass windows and bullet marks, nearly 12 shots were fired outside the cafe in the dead of night. Staff members were reportedly still inside when the attack took place.

The shock deepened when Harjeet Singh Laddi, a wanted Khalistani terrorist associated with Babbar Khalsa International, claimed responsibility. Laddi, who lives in Canada, is wanted by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with terror activities, including the recent murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab.

'We're still processing the shock'

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kap's Cafe said, "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up."

The cafe had become a comforting hangout spot for the local Indian community. That calm was shattered overnight, all because of an old comedy show clip that some considered offensive.

Comedy clip at the center of controversy

Reports said that the attack was sparked by a character's lighthearted remarks about Nihang Singhs in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The extremist group reportedly interpreted it as a mockery of their faith.

The group demanded a public apology from the comedian who has not yet issued any public statement.

Surrey Police respond swiftly

Police responded around 1:50 am on July 10 to a report of shots fired at the cafe on 120 Street in Newton, Surrey. Officers found bullet damage and confirmed that employees were inside at the time.

"There is currently no suspect information available," police said in a statement, adding that evidence is being gathered and CCTV footage is being reviewed.

A growing concern for Indo-Canadian community

This attack has rattled not only the cafe staff but also the larger Indian diaspora in Canada. Many fear it signals a rise in extremist threats, especially after recent diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over Khalistani activities on foreign soil.