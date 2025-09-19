IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 Last Date: The deadline to apply for IBPS RRB 2025 is September 21. Candidates can register online at ibps.in. Find out about the application process, fees, exam dates, and other important details.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 Last Date: The last date to apply for the RRB recruitment 2025, released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), is approaching. Eligible candidates who wish to appear for the IBPS RRB (CRP RRBs XIV) exam should apply in time. The last date for application is September 21, 2025. Candidates can apply directly by visiting the official website ibps.in. Under this recruitment, a total of 13,217 PO and Clerk posts will be filled with finally selected candidates. Read on to know the application process. A direct link to apply is also provided.

IBPS RRB Exam Schedule and Dates

Pre-Exam Training: November 2025

Prelims Exam: November-December 2025

Prelims Result: December 2025 or January 2026

Main Exam Call Letter: December-January

Main Exam: December 2025 or February 2026

How to apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025?

First, visit the official website ibps.in.

On the homepage, open the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 link.

Complete the registration by entering your details.

Log in with your registration ID and password to fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee.

After submitting, download the confirmation page.

Keep a print copy of it for future reference.

What is the application fee?

For SC, ST, PwBD candidates: ₹175 (including GST)

For all other candidates: ₹850 (including GST)

Note that you can apply for both Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Cadre.

However, in the Officer Cadre, you can only apply for one post (Officer Scale-1, Scale-2, or Scale-3).

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 Direct link to apply for Officer Scale

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 Direct link to apply for Office Assistant