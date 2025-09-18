Ayushi Dabas, a visually impaired IAS officer, won ₹25 lakh on KBC. Her inspiring journey from teacher to UPSC topper is winning hearts nationwide. Despite challenges, she achieved success through determination and family support.

Ayushi Dabas IAS KBC Success: IAS officer Ayushi Dabas, who won Rs 25 lakh on KBC, has recently been in the spotlight. Beyond her impressive winnings, the focus is on her extraordinary life journey, which inspires many. Currently serving as an SDM in Vasant Vihar, Ayushi is completely visually impaired. Despite this lifelong challenge, she has triumphed over adversity, excelling academically and carving out a distinctive place in society. Since her KBC appearance, she has captured the nation’s attention. Explore the remarkable journey of IAS officer Ayushi Dabas.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ayushi Dabas's Education, Journey from Teacher to IAS

Ayushi Dabas hails from Rani Khera. Despite facing numerous challenges in her childhood, she remained steadfast in her pursuit of education. After completing her 12th grade, she began working as a contract teacher at a municipal corporation school. At the same time, she pursued her college studies through Delhi University’s NCWEB, securing the top position in all three years. In 2012, she took up a teaching role in a Delhi government school. Subsequently, she earned a Master’s degree in History from IGNOU. Inspired by her mother, Ayushi began preparing for the IAS in 2015 and secured the 48th rank in the UPSC on her fourth attempt—an achievement that was the highest rank ever attained by a visually impaired candidate at that time.

How Ayushi Dabas Reached the KBC Stage

Ayushi was selected in the KBC open competition held in Janakpuri in May this year. After successfully clearing several rounds, she was invited to Mumbai on September 3. During this period, Ayushi fulfilled two of her mother’s biggest dreams—she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, shortly after, had the opportunity to meet actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Ayushi Dabas's Game and Challenge in KBC

During KBC, Ayushi impressed everyone by answering many questions correctly and went on to win Rs 25 lakh. However, when faced with the Rs 50 lakh question—asking which music band's album Kalpana Chawla took to space—Ayushi was unable to answer and chose to quit the game.

Ayushi Dabas Shared Her Life Journey on the KBC Stage

On the KBC stage, Ayushi Dabas shared her remarkable journey. She spoke about how her mother, father, and brother voluntarily recorded audiobooks to support her studies. Ayushi’s mother, who was a senior nursing officer, gave up her job to help her daughter achieve her dream of becoming an IAS officer, recording over 100 books for her. Ayushi also recalled an incident where a school teacher questioned her mother’s concern, doubting what Ayushi could achieve despite her efforts. Ayushi’s response was to become an IAS officer. When she finally cleared the UPSC exam, the same teacher asked her mother to bring Ayushi to the school so they could honour her.

Ayushi Dabas’s story teaches us that a physical disability is never a barrier to success. Despite facing numerous challenges, any goal can be achieved through courage, determination, and hard work.