This guide explains the process of becoming a judge in India. It covers eligibility criteria, required exams, and the steps involved in becoming a High Court judge. Learn about career growth opportunities in the Indian judicial system.

How to become a judge in India: Every law student or practicing lawyer dreams of becoming a judge. It's not just a job, but a position of responsibility and respect. A judge's role is not just to deliver verdicts but to strengthen the foundation of justice. But is practicing law enough to become a judge? The answer is no. Specific qualifications, exams, and a defined process are required. Learn how a lawyer can become a judge, the necessary exams, and the career path ahead.

Eligibility Criteria for Becoming a Judge

To become a judge, a candidate must be an Indian citizen, hold an LLB degree from a recognized university, be registered as a lawyer with the Bar Council of India, and have at least 7 years of practice experience for higher judiciary positions (like District Judge). Age limits vary by state, typically ranging from 21 to 35 for lower judiciary and higher for High Court and Supreme Court.

Path from Lawyer to Judge

There are two main paths to becoming a judge:

Lower Judiciary Exam (Civil Judge or Judicial Magistrate)

After completing LLB, one can apply for this exam, also known as the PCS-J exam. It involves a written test and an interview. Previously, no experience was required, but from 2025, the Supreme Court mandates at least 3 years of practice. Experience as a law clerk with a judge counts towards this 3-year requirement.

Higher Judiciary Exam (District Judge Entry)

This requires at least 7 years of experience as a lawyer. It's called the Higher Judicial Service Exam (HJS) and assesses written exam performance, interview skills, and experience.

Required Exams for Judgeship

The Judicial Services Exam is essential for becoming a judge. Conducted by State Public Service Commissions or High Courts, it has three stages:

Judicial Services Prelims Exam: Objective-type questions on GK, Constitution, and basic law.

Judicial Services Mains Exam: Detailed law, case studies, and subjective questions.

Judicial Services Exam Interview: Assesses personality, legal understanding, and reasoning ability.

Step-by-Step Process to Become a Judge

Complete LLB and register with the Bar Council.

Practice law for at least 3 years.

Apply for the Judicial Service Exam.

Undergo training after passing the exam.

Receive a joining letter and assume charge as a judge.

Judge Career Growth and Promotion

The journey begins as a Civil Judge or Judicial Magistrate, followed by promotions to Senior Judge and then District Judge. Opportunities to reach the High Court and Supreme Court exist. In special cases, experienced and reputable lawyers are directly appointed as High Court judges.