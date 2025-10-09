Drone Pilot Certificate: A DGCA certificate is mandatory to become a drone pilot. Young individuals who have passed the 10th grade can obtain the certificate in 5-7 days after training. Learn the complete process of becoming a drone pilot in India.

How to Become a Drone Pilot: These days, drones are no longer limited to weddings or film productions. Their demand is growing rapidly across a wide range of sectors, including agriculture, police surveillance, delivery services, rescue operations, and surveying. As a result, becoming a drone pilot has emerged as a promising and lucrative career choice for young individuals.

If you aspire to operate drones professionally, you will need to obtain a drone pilot certificate. Read on to discover how to get certified, what the requirements are, and how you can start your journey towards becoming a professional drone pilot.

What is a Drone Pilot Certificate?

A Drone Pilot Certificate is a legal document issued by the Government of India. It is issued by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation). This certificate means that you are trained and legally entitled to fly a drone. Drone rules have been in effect in India since 2021, and flying a drone without a certificate is illegal.

What are the qualifications to become a drone pilot?

Age: Minimum 18 years, maximum 65 years

Education: At least 10th grade pass

Must be physically and mentally fit

Aadhaar card, mobile number, and email are required for the application to receive all information online

How to get a Drone Pilot Certificate?

First, visit the DGCA website and choose an authorized training center. There are several training institutes in India, such as-

IGRUA (Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi)

Drone Destination

Skylark Drones

Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Academy

The training is usually for 5 to 7 days and includes theory as well as practical classes. The drone pilot training course covers subjects like drone flying rules, aerial safety, weather information, navigation and mapping, and data analysis. After the training is complete, an online test is conducted by the DGCA. Upon passing, the certificate can be downloaded from the DGCA's Digital Sky platform.

Demand for Drone Pilots is Rising Fast, Know the Career Opportunities

The government has launched the Drone Shakti Mission to promote drone technology across the country. Under this mission, the demand for drone pilots will increase rapidly in the future, especially in fields like agriculture, delivery and logistics, security and surveillance, media and photography, surveying and mapping, and the meteorological department. This means that by becoming a drone pilot, you are not just a flyer, but also a partner in the future's fast-growing drone industry.