How to become a Bank Manager: A job in the banking sector is considered secure, offers a good salary, and provides a respectable social standing. But have you ever wondered how one becomes a bank manager? What qualifications are required, and which exams need to be passed? If you are considering a career in the banking sector or preparing for bank exams, this information is essential.

How to Become a Bank Manager?

The first step to becoming a bank manager is completing a graduation degree. Whether you have a degree in Science, Arts, or Commerce, or a BBA, M.Com, or MBA, you are eligible for government bank exams. After this, you need to pass competitive exams like IBPS PO or SBI PO. After passing these exams, candidates are appointed as Probationary Officers (PO), and this is where the journey to becoming a bank manager begins.

Which Exam is Required to Become a Bank Manager?

IBPS PO (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection): This exam recruits for almost all public sector banks in the country.

SBI PO (State Bank of India): This exam is specifically for recruitment in SBI.

After passing either of these exams, you get the opportunity to become a bank manager.

What is the Salary of a Bank Manager?

The starting annual salary of a bank manager ranges from Rs 10 to 13 lakh. With experience and promotions, this salary can reach Rs 19 to 30 lakh. Bank managers working in large cities or high-performing branches can earn up to Rs 20 to 50 lakh per year.

Bank Manager Career Growth Opportunities

Starting as a PO, you can progress to bank manager, then senior bank manager, and eventually to regional head or even higher positions. So, if you prepare well and are ready to work hard, becoming a bank manager is definitely achievable.