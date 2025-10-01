Adarsh Kumar, an 18-year-old from Champaran, Bihar, has won the Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2025, worth ₹88.7 lakh. Raised by a single mother, he overcame poverty, taught himself coding, founded Skillzo, and empowered 20,000 students.

Adarsh Kumar, an 18-year-old student from Champaran, Bihar, has been named the winner of the Global Student Prize 2025. The award, worth $100,000 (Rs 88.7 lakh), is given annually to one outstanding student who has made a real difference in education, their community and society. Adarsh was selected from nearly 11,000 applications across 148 countries, making his win a proud moment for India. He accepted the award in London, UK, where global leaders in education and innovation celebrated his journey.

Journey from poverty to global recognition

Born into poverty, Adarsh was raised by his single mother, who worked as a house cleaner to fund his education. Despite many struggles, she spent her life savings to buy him a laptop, which became his “window to the world.” Through free online resources like YouTube and Google, Adarsh taught himself coding, entrepreneurship, and problem-solving skills.

At just 13, he co-founded Mission Badlao, a community-based initiative that secured land for a new government school, facilitated over 2,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, distributed menstrual hygiene products, and planted 3,000 trees. This was just the beginning of his efforts to uplift society.

Struggles in Kota and self-made opportunities

At the age of 14, with only Rs 1,000 in his pocket, Adarsh travelled alone to Kota, Rajasthan, aiming to prepare for the prestigious IIT-JEE entrance exam. Unable to afford coaching, he spent time in public libraries, using free Wi-Fi to connect with mentors, apply for internships, and shadow startup founders.

These experiences laid the foundation for Skillzo, a platform he launched in 2023. Skillzo connects underserved high school students with mentors, training, and real-world opportunities. In just two years, the platform has already empowered 20,000 students, helping many secure scholarships, launch startups, and win awards.

Educational breakthrough and leadership roles

Adarsh’s perseverance helped him independently sit for his Grade 10 board exams, after which he earned a full scholarship worth ₹30 lakh to study at Jayshree Periwal International School, Rajasthan, one of India's top IB schools.

Here, he also guided three other students to win similar scholarships. Beyond academics, he served as Chief Marketing Officer of Bihar Chhatra Sansad, the state’s largest student-led policy forum, where he engaged more than 1,500 young people in governance and raised $36,000 for student initiatives.

Global impact and recognition

Adarsh’s work gained international attention when he became the youngest Google Youth Advisor, joining 52 leaders shaping technology policy worldwide. With the Global Student Prize, he now plans to expand his impact further.

He aims to launch SkillzoX, an AI-powered mentorship platform for rural students, and the Ignite Fellowship, a global accelerator for young changemakers.

Nathan Schultz, CEO and President of Chegg, Inc., praised Adarsh's achievement, saying: "Adarsh's story is more than a personal triumph. It is a powerful symbol of the courage and grit of young changemakers everywhere."

Sunny Varkey, founder of the Varkey Foundation, added: “Your journey is a reminder that education is the greatest gift. You have shown how learning can turn the biggest challenges into opportunities and change lives.”

A shining example for students worldwide

The Chegg.org Global Student Prize, launched in 2021 in partnership with the Varkey Foundation, highlights extraordinary students reshaping communities. It is considered the student equivalent of the Global Teacher Prize.

Adarsh joins past winners like Angela Elena Olazaran Laureano from Mexico, who built an AI-powered medical assistant to help rural patients. His achievement reflects the power of resilience, self-learning, and the ability of young people to drive global change.

For Adarsh, the prize money is not just a reward but a stepping stone to empower millions of students like him. His vision is clear: to make sure no child is held back by poverty, lack of access, or limited opportunities.

His journey, from a small village in Bihar to the global stage, proves that determination, innovation, and education can change destinies.

(With ANI inputs)