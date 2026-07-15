The event highlighted the importance of environmental conservation, Ayurveda, biodiversity and sustainable development while reinforcing the state's commitment to increasing green cover.

Uttarakhand celebrated Harela 2026 with a large-scale tree plantation drive led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev at Shri Dhanvantari Dham – Herbal World Himalaya in Yamkeshwar, Pauri Garhwal. The event highlighted the importance of environmental conservation, Ayurveda, biodiversity and sustainable development while reinforcing the state's commitment to increasing green cover.

CM Dhami, Baba Ramdev Lead Plantation Drive

On the occasion of Harela, CM Dhami and Baba Ramdev planted saplings at Dhanvantari Dham and urged people to actively participate in protecting nature. The plantation drive forms part of Uttarakhand's broader green campaign aimed at increasing forest cover and encouraging public participation in environmental conservation.

Dhanvantari Dham Showcases India's Herbal Heritage

During the visit, the Chief Minister toured the Herbal World Himalaya campus, which houses a rich collection of medicinal plants and herbal research initiatives. He praised the centre for preserving traditional Ayurvedic knowledge while integrating it with modern scientific research and innovation.

Vision for a Global Herbal and Science Hub

CM Dhami said Dhanvantari Dham has the potential to emerge as a global destination for herbal research, biodiversity conservation and Ayurveda. He noted that the project combines traditional Indian healing systems with scientific advancement and could strengthen Uttarakhand's identity as a centre for natural wellness and research.

Harela: A Festival That Celebrates Nature

Describing Harela as one of Uttarakhand's most significant cultural festivals, the Chief Minister said it symbolizes the deep bond between people and nature. Celebrated at the beginning of the monsoon season, the festival encourages tree plantation, environmental awareness and prayers for prosperity and a good harvest.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Green Development

The state government reiterated that environmental conservation remains a key priority. Through plantation drives, biodiversity conservation projects and promotion of medicinal plants, Uttarakhand aims to protect its Himalayan ecosystem while encouraging sustainable development and public participation in green initiatives.