Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev expressed confidence in the Ram Mandir donation probe, stating the culprits will be jailed. He called the arrests a 'positive step' that would deter future crimes. Meanwhile, Congress has attacked PM Modi's silence on the issue.

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, saying the Uttar Pradesh government is conducting the probe in the right direction and that those responsible will "end up behind bars."

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Speaking to ANI on Monday, Ramdev described the arrests made so far as a "positive step" and said further action against the accused would act as a deterrent against similar offences in the future. "I believe the Uttar Pradesh government is steering the investigation in the right direction; they will provide a proper response, and the culprits will end up behind bars. More arrests will follow, and people will fear committing theft in the future. These criminals must be taught a lesson. Theft anywhere is a grave sin," he said.

Condemning the alleged embezzlement of temple donations, Ramdev said theft from places of worship carries serious moral and spiritual consequences. "Those who steal from God's temple endanger themselves, their families, and their lives. Arrests have been made; this is a positive step, and further arrests should follow," he added. Reiterating his stand against theft in any form, the yoga guru said, "Theft is wrong, whether it occurs in a temple or elsewhere in the country."

On 'Hindu Rashtra' and National Identity

Speaking on the broader issue of national identity, Ramdev said the idea of a "Hindu Rashtra" cannot be realised merely through legislation but depends on the conduct and values of the people. "Humanity is paramount to us...Hindu Rashtra will not come into being simply by passing a bill in the Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha. A Hindu Rashtra will be shaped by our conduct," he said.

Regarding this shared heritage, he remarked, "By nature, India is an Arya Hindu Vedic nation. We all share the same ancestors. Let us remain grateful to our ancestors and learn from their character. For us, our ancestors and their legacy are paramount. The Constitution is paramount. The unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation are paramount.

Highlighting the importance of individual conduct, he added, "Therefore, our conduct should mirror that of our ancestors, and we must remain grateful to them..."

Congress Slams PM Modi's Silence

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh on Monday intensified the party's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged irregularities related to donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

In a post on X, Ramesh claimed that Congress leaders had addressed 50 press conferences across the country over the past four days while alleging that the Prime Minister had remained silent on the issue. "Charity Theft, Faith Betrayed. What does Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mysterious silence signify regarding the meticulously planned charity theft carried out by the BJP-RSS in the Lord Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the betrayal of public trust? Why is he so eager to aid the charity thieves?" Ramesh said.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Earlier on Monday, an Ayodhya court extended the judicial custody of all eight accused in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case by another 14 days. The accused appeared before the court through video conferencing and are scheduled to appear again on July 27.

The Investigating Officer, Ashutosh Tiwari, submitted to Ayodhya's Anti-Corruption Court evidence and documents collected during the remand period for three accused in connection with the case, according to sources.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust seeking response on pleas seeking an independent, court-monitored probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)