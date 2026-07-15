The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CSEET June 2026 session results today at 2 PM. Candidates can check their scores and download their marksheets from the official website, icsi.edu.

Thousands of aspiring Company Secretaries will soon have to wait no longer. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 session today. The findings will be made public at 2 p.m. precisely. Candidates who took the test can get their individual results and marksheets on the official ICSI webpage. This notification pertains to the exam administered for the June 2026 session, and students are urged to have their login information available prior to the 2 PM deadline.

How To Check Your CSEET June 2026 Score

To check their results, applicants must go to the official ICSI website, icsi.edu. On the webpage, a link to the CSEET June 2026 results will be active. Clicking on this link will take you to the login page. To view your performance information, you must first input your particular credentials. When submitted, the result will be displayed on the screen. Along with the overall result, an official e-marksheet with a subject-by-subject breakdown of marks will be made available for download.

No physical marksheets, only electronic copies.

It is crucial for applicants to understand that the ICSI will not send tangible copies of their marksheets. The formal result-cum-marks statement will be available for download only from the website immediately after the results are announced. Students are strongly urged to download and keep a copy of their marksheet for future reference. This digital document is the official record of their performance on the admission exam.