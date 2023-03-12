Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GPAT 2023: Registration closes on March 13; Correction window opens on March 14

    GPAT 2023: The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2023 application window will be closed by the National Testing Agency on Monday, March 13. The GPAT 2023 application correction window will be opened by NTA on March 14 and remain open until March 16, 2023.

    GPAT 2023: Registration closes on March 13; Correction window opens on March 14 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023 application period will be closed on Monday, March 13, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can now register for the GPAT 2023 exam on the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in.

    The documents and details required at the time of the GPAT application process include birth certificate, government identity details, educational qualification certificates, scanned clear passport photograph, scanned clear signature, PwD certificate (if any), list of city of choice, bank account details for payment, valid e-mail Id and valid mobile number.

    To appear for the GPAT exam, candidates must be Indian citizens with a Bachelor's degree in pharmacy (four years after Class 12). Candidates for lateral entry are also eligible to apply. The GPAT exam is also open to candidates enrolled in the final year of the BPharma program.

    NTA will open the GPAT 2023 application correction window on March 14, 2023; candidates will have until March 16 to make the necessary modifications.

    For admission to MPharma programs, GPAT is held at all levels across India. The examination lasts three hours and is conducted via computer-based testing (CBT).

    Also Read: GPAT 2023: Registration deadline extended until March 31; know important dates, steps

    Also Read: BSEB 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; know passing criteria, dates here

    Also Read: CMAT 2023: Registration close on March 13; apply soon on cmat.nta.nic.in

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2023, 3:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BSEB 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; know passing criteria, dates here - adt

    BSEB 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; know passing criteria, dates here

    CMAT 2023: Registration close on March 13; apply soon on cmat.nta.nic.in - adt

    CMAT 2023: Registration close on March 13; apply soon on cmat.nta.nic.in

    BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for office attendant, finance facilitation professional post at becil.com; check salary, process - adt

    BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for office attendant, other posts at becil.com; check salary, process

    Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams commence on March 13; know guidelines, other details - adt

    Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams commence on March 13; know guidelines, other details

    Jee Main 2023 Session 2: Registration deadline ends today March 12 on jeemain.nta.nic.in; check important dates, other details - adt

    Jee Main 2023 Session 2: Registration deadline ends today on jeemain.nta.nic.in; check important dates

    Recent Stories

    Centre opposes legal recognition of same-sex marriage, cites 'Indian family unit' concept AJR

    Centre opposes legal recognition of same-sex marriage, cites 'Indian family unit' concept

    Who was Costa Titch? South African rapper dies during Johannesburg performance RBA

    Who was Costa Titch? South African rapper dies during Johannesburg performance

    Simple but significant - Check out Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma latest and most SEXY looks in pictrures photos images-ayh

    'Simple but significant' - Check out Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma's latest and most SEXY looks

    Kashmir shocker Man chops off woman's body, dumps pieces at several places; check details AJR

    Kashmir shocker: Man chops off woman’s body, dumps pieces at several places; check details

    BSEB 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; know passing criteria, dates here - adt

    BSEB 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; know passing criteria, dates here

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon