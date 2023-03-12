GPAT 2023: Registration closes on March 13; Correction window opens on March 14

GPAT 2023: The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2023 application window will be closed by the National Testing Agency on Monday, March 13. The GPAT 2023 application correction window will be opened by NTA on March 14 and remain open until March 16, 2023.

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023 application period will be closed on Monday, March 13, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can now register for the GPAT 2023 exam on the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in.

The documents and details required at the time of the GPAT application process include birth certificate, government identity details, educational qualification certificates, scanned clear passport photograph, scanned clear signature, PwD certificate (if any), list of city of choice, bank account details for payment, valid e-mail Id and valid mobile number.

To appear for the GPAT exam, candidates must be Indian citizens with a Bachelor's degree in pharmacy (four years after Class 12). Candidates for lateral entry are also eligible to apply. The GPAT exam is also open to candidates enrolled in the final year of the BPharma program.

NTA will open the GPAT 2023 application correction window on March 14, 2023; candidates will have until March 16 to make the necessary modifications.

For admission to MPharma programs, GPAT is held at all levels across India. The examination lasts three hours and is conducted via computer-based testing (CBT).

