    CMAT 2023: Registration close on March 13; apply soon on cmat.nta.nic.in

    CMAT 2023: The National Testing Agency will end the CMAT 2023 registration period on Monday, March 13. Candidates can apply via the official website, cmat.nta.nic. if they still need to do so for the CMAT 2023 application. On March 14, NTA will start the CMAT correction window, and candidates have until March 16 to make the necessary changes.
     

    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 2:01 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration period for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023 on Monday, March 13. Applicants who still need to finish the CMAT 2023 application form may do by visiting the website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

    Applicants can also pay the CMAT 2023 application fee online until tomorrow at 11:50 pm. Male candidates who fall under the General category must pay an application fee of Rs 2,000, while female candidates who fall under the General category, OBC, SC, ST, Gen-EWS, PwD, and third gender category must pay an application fee of Rs 1,000.

    On March 14, NTA will start the CMAT correction window, and candidates have until March 16 to make the necessary changes.

    Candidates must first visit the CMAT official website and select the "Online Application for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2023" link to sign up for the CMAT exam in 2023. Fill in the required information, upload the required files, and pay the application fee next. Candidates must download the application form as it might be needed for additional processing.

    For admission to MBA programs at AICTE-affiliated and participating institutions, the CMAT is offered annually. Three hours will be allotted for the exam. The only language used in the essay will be English.

