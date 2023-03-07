GPAT 2023: Registration deadline extended until March 31; know important dates, steps

GPAT 2023: The National Testing Agency has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, or GPAT 2023, until March 13, 2023. The NTA will hold the GPAT 2023 all-India level entrance exam for candidates seeking admission to MPharma programmes.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the GPAT 2023 all-India level entrance exam for candidates seeking admission to MPharma programmes. The examination will last three hours and will be computer-based (CBT). Between March 14 and March 16, 2023, the GPAT 2023 application correction window will be open.

GPAT 2023: know dates

1) March 13, 2023 - Deadline for GPAT 2023 registration

2) March 13, 2023 - Payment deadline for fees

3) March 14 to March 16, 2023 - Correction to the GPAT 2023 application

GPAT 2023: know the registration fee

1) General - Male Rs 2,200, Female Rs 1,100

2) Gen EWS/SC/ST/PWD/OBC (NCL) - Male Rs 1,100, Female Rs 1,100

3) Third gender - Rs 1,100

GPAT 2023: know the steps to fill out the online application

1) Visit the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the 'GPAT 2023 registration' link available on the homepage

3) Enter your basic information and generate login credentials

4) Relogin with the generated user ID and password and complete the application form as directed

5) Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee

6) Submit the GPAT application form and save the confirmation page for future use

