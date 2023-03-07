Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GPAT 2023: Registration deadline extended until March 31; know important dates, steps

    GPAT 2023: The National Testing Agency has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, or GPAT 2023, until March 13, 2023. The NTA will hold the GPAT 2023 all-India level entrance exam for candidates seeking admission to MPharma programmes.

    GPAT 2023: Registration deadline extended until March 31; know important dates, steps - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 3:17 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency has extended the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2023 application deadline until March 13. Candidates who still need to apply for the GPAT 2023 examination can visit the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in to apply. Previously, the deadline for completing the GPAT application form was March 6, 2023.

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the GPAT 2023 all-India level entrance exam for candidates seeking admission to MPharma programmes. The examination will last three hours and will be computer-based (CBT). Between March 14 and March 16, 2023, the GPAT 2023 application correction window will be open.

    GPAT 2023: know dates
    1) March 13, 2023 - Deadline for GPAT 2023 registration
    2) March 13, 2023 - Payment deadline for fees
    3) March 14 to March 16, 2023 - Correction to the GPAT 2023 application

    GPAT 2023: know the registration fee
    1) General - Male Rs 2,200, Female Rs 1,100
    2) Gen EWS/SC/ST/PWD/OBC (NCL) - Male Rs 1,100, Female Rs 1,100
    3) Third gender - Rs 1,100

    GPAT 2023: know the steps to fill out the online application
    1) Visit the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in
    2) Click on the 'GPAT 2023 registration' link available on the homepage
    3) Enter your basic information and generate login credentials
    4) Relogin with the generated user ID and password and complete the application form as directed
    5) Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee
    6) Submit the GPAT application form and save the confirmation page for future use

    Also read: IIT Guwahati introduces certification programme in digital supply chain management

    Also read: MAH MBA CET 2023: Application correction window opens; know what can be edited, steps to make changes

    Also read: Assam HSLC exam cancelled after question paper leak; SEBA to soon announce new date

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IIT Guwahati introduces advanced certification programme in digital supply chain management - adt

    IIT Guwahati introduces certification programme in digital supply chain management

    MAH MBA CET 2023: Application correction window opens; know what can be edited, steps to make changes - adt

    MAH MBA CET 2023: Application correction window opens; know what can be edited, steps to make changes

    Assam HSLC exam cancelled after question paper leak; SEBA to soon announce new date - adt

    Assam HSLC exam cancelled after question paper leak; SEBA to soon announce new date

    SSC Selection Post 2023 registration commences at ssc.nic.in; know paper pattern, important dates - adt

    SSC Selection Post 2023 registration commences at ssc.nic.in; know paper pattern, important dates

    NEET UG 2023: Registration process commences, Application fees revised; know changes - adt

    NEET UG 2023: Registration process commences, Application fees revised; know changes

    Recent Stories

    WPL 2023: UP Warriorz's Grace Harris geared up for challenge against Delhi Capitals snt

    WPL 2023: UP Warriorz's Grace Harris geared up for challenge against Delhi Capitals

    Holi 2023: 5 popular Bhojpuri dance songs to play during this festival season RBA

    Holi 2023: 5 popular Bhojpuri dance songs to play during this festival season

    Delhi Kenyan man smuggles 7 kg gold worth Rs 3.4 crore in portable O2 concentrator, held at IGI AJR

    Delhi: Kenyan man smuggles 7 kg gold worth Rs 3.4 crore in portable O2 concentrator, held at IGI

    Adani Group pre pays share backed financing worth Rs 7374 crore gcw

    Adani Group pre-pays share-backed financing worth Rs 7,374 crore

    IIT Guwahati introduces advanced certification programme in digital supply chain management - adt

    IIT Guwahati introduces certification programme in digital supply chain management

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon