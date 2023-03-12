Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BSEB 12th Result 2023 to be released soon; know passing criteria, dates here

    BSEB 12th Result 2023: The Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2023 is anticipated to be released soon by the Bihar School Examination Board. When the scorecards are available, students who took the BSEB Inter Exam can check them on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    Although evaluating the results has ended, the exact release date has yet to be announced. Thus, it's anticipated that the results will be announced soon. It's expected to be released on March 16, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official BSEB website or social media accounts for updates.

    BSEB evaluated class 12 results from February 12, 2023, through March 5, 2023. The board made the solutions available for 50 per cent of the objective questions. The last day to object was March 6, 2023, and the answer key was released on March 2, 2023.

    The BSEB Inter Exam 2023 tests were conducted between February 1 and February 12, 2023. According to past patterns, the Bihar Board is typically the first board to announce results within a month.

    BSEB 12th Result 2023: know passing criteria
    The Bihar Board conducts the paper for 100 marks each, for a total of 500 marks. Students must obtain at least 33 per cent in each subject to pass the exam, except language subjects, which have a 30 per cent passing mark. Visit the BSEB website for the most recent updates on the results.

