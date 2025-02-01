GATE 2025: Important guidelines, admit card details, and essential tips for candidates

GATE 2025 examination has begun from today i.e., February 1. The session 1 exam is being conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Organised by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, the exam is set to take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025.

The GATE exam is being conducted in two sessions: the forenoon session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The total duration of the exam will be three hours.

The link for downloading the admit cards is provided here: gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Here are some key instructions from IIT Roorkee that candidates must follow during GATE 2025:

• Candidates are allowed to appear for one or two of the 30 available test papers. All exams will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

• Personal calculators, watches, wallets, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, and any electronic or communication devices are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. A virtual scientific calculator will be available on the computer screen for use.

• A scribble pad will be provided for rough work. Candidates can ask for additional scribble pads. They must write their name and registration number on it before use. At the end of the exam, the scribble pad must be returned to the invigilator.

• Candidates are not permitted to bring books, charts, tables, loose sheets, papers, data, handbooks, pouches, or boxes into the examination hall. Possessing any such items, even if unused, will result in disqualification.

• GATE authorities will not be responsible for the safekeeping of candidates’ personal belongings.

Some tips for the candidates:

1. Reach the exam centre well in advance to avoid any last-minute stress. This will give you time to settle down and review any last-minute notes, if needed.

2. Ensure you have your admit card, a valid photo ID, and any other required documents.

3. Take deep breaths and stay focused. A calm mind will help you perform better during the exam.

4. Carefully read and follow all instructions provided by the invigilators. This includes not using personal items like calculators, phones, or watches, and making sure you have only the allowed materials.

5. Keep track of time during the exam. If you find a question difficult, move on to the next one and solve it later. Don’t spend too much time on any single question.

All the best!

