GATE 2025 Answer Key: Raise objections till March 1, answer key released at gate.iitr.ac.in

GATE 2025 Answer Key: The provisional answer key and response sheet (GATE 2025 Answer Key) for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee). The direct link of the answer key has been activated online on the official website of IIT Roorkee gate.iitr.ac.in. The last date for raising objections is near, candidates are advised to verify and answers without delay.

GATE 2025 Answer Key: file objection till March 1

Candidates should carefully compare their questions and answers with the provisional answer key. If they find any discrepancies or are not satisfied with any answer in the key, they can submit an objection (challenge) by 1st March 2025. If the objection is found to be valid, marks will be awarded for the respective question.

GATE 2025 Answer Key: How to download

• Visit the official website gate.iitr.ac.in to download the answer key and response sheet.

• On the home page of the website, you have to click on Application Login.

• Enter Enrolment Id / Email Address, Password and the given code and click on the LOGIN button.

• The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

• You can also challenge the answer key through login.

GATE 2025: result in the month of March

The objections registered on the answer key will be resolved by a team of experts and the final answer key will be prepared. The result can be declared in the month of March. However, the official date has not been announced by IIT Roorkee. The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025 at the designated examination centres across the country.

