SSC GD Constable: SSC GD 2024 recruitment scorecard released, 44,266 candidates shortlisted, download now

SSC GD Constable: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final scorecard for SSC GD Constable Exam 2024. All the candidates who were selected for the Physical Exam and Document Submission Process can check their final number on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Please note that the scorecard will be available for download from February 27 to March 13. 

For information, a total of 44,266 candidates have been selected for the posts of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exam 2024. This includes 4,891 female candidates and 39,375 male candidates. The commission has notified that candidates should take a printout of their scorecard and retain it, as it will not be available online for an extended period.

SSC GD Constable: How to download Scorecard? 

Step 1: For SSC GD Constable Scorecard, visit the official website ssc.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the result tab. 
Step 3: Enter your registration number and password and submit. 
Step 4: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future use. 

SSC GD Constable results 

The result of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exam 2024 was declared by the Commission on December 13. At the same time, now the commission has uploaded the scorecards of all the candidates who were shortlisted to appear in PST/PET and DV/DME/RME in Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exam 2024.

