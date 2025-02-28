SBI PO Admit Card 2025: SBI PO Prelim Admit Card to be released soon, exam will be held on these dates

SBI PO 2025 admit cards are expected to be released soon on the official SBI website. The prelim exam is scheduled for March 8, 16, and 24, 2025. Candidates can download the admit card using their registration number and date of birth.

Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 8:49 AM IST

SBI PO 2025: Candidates appearing for SBI PO exam 2025, should note this important update. Admit cards (SBI PO Admit Card 2025) can be made available for download soon. Admit cards will be issued online on the official website of State Bank of India (SBI) sbi.co.in. Please note, no official notification has been released yet. As soon as the admit card is released, the candidates can download it by using the login credentials.

SBI PO Exam dates

According to the notification issued by SBI, the SBI PO Prelim Recruitment Exam will be conducted on March 8, 16 and 24, 2025 at the designated examination centres across the country.

SBI PO Admit Card: Steps to download 

After the admit card is released, the candidates can download it themselves through laptop/desktop or mobile. Follow these steps to easily download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025.

•    To download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025, visit the official website sbi.co.in.
•    On the home page of the website, go to Career and click on the Admit Card link related to the recruitment.
•    After this, log in by entering the registration number and date of birth.
•    As soon as you submit the information, the admit card will be displayed on the screen from where you can download it.

SBI PO Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions, and candidates will have 1 hour to complete the paper. The distribution of questions will be as follows: 40 questions from English Language, 30 from Quantitative Aptitude, and 30 from Reasoning Ability. Each correct answer will earn the candidate 1 mark. Please note that negative marking is applicable, so avoid guessing. For each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

SBI PO Selection Process

Only those candidates who are successful in the prelim exam will be considered successful for the main exam. The main exam can be conducted in April or May 2025. For more details related to the recruitment, candidates can visit the official website.

