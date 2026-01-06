World Hindi Diwas Speech: On the occasion of World Hindi Day on January 10, here are impactful 2-minute and 3-minute short and long speeches for school and college students and teachers. International Hindi Day speech ideas that are easy to remember.

World Hindi Diwas Speech in English: World Hindi Day is celebrated every year on January 10. This day is dedicated to the global importance, cultural unity, and international recognition of the Hindi language. On this occasion, speech competitions are organized in schools, colleges, and educational institutions, where students have to articulate the power of Hindi in a limited time. If you are also going to participate in your school or college's Hindi Day speech competition, here are the best 2-minute and 3-minute short and long World Hindi Day speech ideas for you.

2-Minute Short Speech on World Hindi Diwas (World Hindi Diwas Short Speech)

Respected Principal,

Honoured teachers and my dear friends,

A very happy World Hindi Day to everyone.

Today, we have gathered here to celebrate World Hindi Day. Hindi is not just a language, but the soul of our culture, values, and identity. It is the language that connects millions of hearts and strengthens the unity in India's diversity. Today, Hindi is no longer limited to India. It is being spoken, read, and understood in continents like America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. The efforts to get Hindi recognized in the United Nations are proof that Hindi is making its place on the global stage. We should be proud that we are Hindi speakers. It is also our duty to respect Hindi, use it correctly, and pass on its rich heritage to future generations.

Thank you.

Jai Hindi!

3-Minute Long Speech on Hindi Diwas (International Hindi Day Long Speech)

Honourable guests, respected teachers, and my dear friends,

Wishing you all a happy World Hindi Day.

World Hindi Day is celebrated every year on January 10. This day reminds us that Hindi is not just a medium of communication, but the soul of India and our cultural identity in the world. This day is celebrated in memory of the first World Hindi Conference held in Nagpur in 1975.

Today, Hindi is one of the most spoken languages in the world. More than 600 million people use Hindi. Through films, literature, media, and digital platforms, Hindi has registered a strong presence internationally.

However, in today's era of increasing influence of English, it is our responsibility to preserve Hindi. We must understand that learning other languages is not wrong, but forgetting our mother tongue is like cutting ourselves off from our roots.

If we think, write, and speak in Hindi, not only will our language be enriched, but our cultural identity will also become stronger. Let us take a pledge that we will make Hindi a part of our lives, not just for one day.

Thank you.

If Hindi exists, so do we.