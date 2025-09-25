Delhi University has launched a mop-up round for UG admissions 2025, offering 9,000 remaining seats. No CUET score is needed, admission is based on 12th-grade marks. Eligible students can apply through the on-the-spot round until September 29, 2025.

DU UG Admission 2025: Getting into Delhi University just got easier. DU has launched an on-the-spot mop-up round for around 9,000 remaining UG seats, and the best part — no CUET UG score is required. Admission will be based solely on Class 12th marks (merit-based). This round is open until September 29, 2025, with initial preference given to PwBD, SC, ST, and other special categories. The admission process will take place at the Multi-Purpose Hall, DU Sports Complex, with college representatives present to assist students.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Things to Keep in Mind if Participating in the DU Admission Mop-Up Round Process

Seat Allotment: Seat allotment in this round will be considered final. There will be no upgrades or withdrawals.

Document and Fee Submission: It is mandatory to deposit the fees online immediately after a seat is allotted. If the fee is not paid, the seat will be given to the next eligible candidate.

Punctual Attendance: Candidates who do not arrive on time will have their claim automatically canceled.

Document Verification: If any document is found to be missing, the admission will be canceled immediately.

Previously Admitted Candidates: Students who are already admitted to any college or program will not be eligible for this round.

Benefit of the On-the-Spot Round: No CUET Score Needed

Being called for this round means admission is almost guaranteed. This gives a chance to students who did not get a CUET score or did not secure a seat in the first round. However, a maximum of two people can accompany the candidates to the campus. DU has released information about all seats and colleges on its official admission website, www.admission.uod.ac.in. Students are advised to carefully read the admission rules and necessary instructions and be present on time.

Through this mop-up round, Delhi University has made the admission process simpler and more transparent for students. Therefore, this is a golden opportunity for students who have not yet secured a seat.