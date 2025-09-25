RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 notification is out for 8,875 vacancies across graduate and undergraduate posts like Station Master, Clerk, and Traffic Assistant. Eligible 12th pass and degree holders can apply. Check eligibility and more.

RRB NTPC Recruitment Notification 2025: If you're aiming for a government job in the Indian Railways, here's your chance. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the NTPC Recruitment 2025, offering 8,875 vacancies. Positions include Assistant Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Traffic Apprentice, and various other graduate and undergraduate level roles.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Total Vacancies and Post-wise Details

Both graduate and undergraduate level candidates can apply for this recruitment. The total vacancies post-wise are as follows-

Graduate Posts: 5,814

Undergraduate Posts: 3,058

Post-wise Vacancy Details

Train Clerk - 77

Accounts Clerk cum Typist - 394

Junior Clerk cum Typist - 163

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 2,424

Senior Clerk cum Typist - 638

Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist - 921

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 161

Traffic Assistant - 59

Goods Train Manager - 3,423

Station Master - 615

RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025 Eligibility: Who can apply?

The applicant must be a citizen of India. Additionally, citizens of Nepal, Bhutan, Tibetan refugees who came before January 1, 1962, and people of Indian origin from certain specified countries planning to settle permanently can also apply.

Age Limit

Undergraduate Posts (12th pass): 18 to 33 years

Graduate Posts (Degree holder): 18 to 36 years

Age Relaxation

OBC - 3 years

SC, ST - 5 years

PwD - 10 to 15 years

Ex-servicemen and government, railway employees will get relaxation as per rules.

Educational Qualification

For Undergraduate Posts: Must have passed 12th (10+2) or equivalent examination.

For Graduate Posts: Must have a bachelor's degree from a recognized university.

RRB NTPC Selection Process and Exam Pattern

The selection of candidates under RRB NTPC recruitment will be done in several stages, which include-

CBT 1 (Screening Test) - 90 minutes, 100 questions

General Awareness: 40

Maths: 30

Reasoning: 30

CBT 2 (Main Test) - 90 minutes, 120 questions

General Awareness: 50

Maths: 35

Reasoning: 35

Skill, Typing, Aptitude Test if applicable

There will be negative marking in both CBTs. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: How much will the salary be?

The salary for various posts will range from ₹19,900 to ₹35,400 per month, which is determined under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). If you dream of a stable and prestigious job in the railways, this opportunity is definitely for you. Start your preparation and be sure to read all the details carefully in the official notification before applying for the RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 Notification Check Here