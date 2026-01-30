Modern education relies heavily on algorithms and data, monitoring students digitally from attendance to exams. This tech-driven system prioritises grades and placements, risks bias, impacts teachers’ roles, and strains student mental health.

Education was once a gateway to opportunities. A student's future was shaped by teachers' guidance, students' curiosity, and direct interactions. But today, that situation is turning upside down. Instead of human decisions, computer software and data systems have begun to dominate schools and colleges. From student admissions to job placements, everything has come under the control of algorithms.

Everything is Becoming Data

Previously, grades and teacher feedback were the tools to measure a student's growth. But the situation is different today. Everything from attendance, classroom engagement, to online exams is digitally monitored. Every move a student makes is converted into data, and their future success is predicted. While this is said to help improve education, it actually turns students into mere statistics.

The Hunt for Grades

This new tech-based education system focuses heavily on results. Schools and colleges are evaluated based on their rankings and placement rates. As a result, the main goal of education has shifted to whether one can get a job, rather than intellectual growth. From a young age, students are pushed into a mindset of "it's enough to study only what is in high demand in the market."

Technology Creates Discrimination

This technological dominance is even more prevalent in employment. Before humans even review them, software filters applications. Since this software operates based on past data, it can further exacerbate existing social inequalities. A talented student from a less privileged background might appear unqualified in the eyes of an algorithm. This creates a risk of opportunities being denied despite having the talent.

What is the Role of Teachers?

As technology grows, the role of teachers is also changing. They are not just instructors but are also required to become data analysts. If a software labels a student as "low-performing," it could also affect the teacher's perception. We must not forget that a teacher's belief can transform a student's ability far more than a computer's prediction.

Students Are Not Machines

The biggest impact of this change is on students' mental health. Students who feel constantly monitored and measured experience severe stress. Life's journey is not a straight line; it is full of ups and downs. But whether this all-calculating education system will make room for students' unique talents and unexpected successes is a big question mark.