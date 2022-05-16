CLAT 2022: Want to ace the exam? Here are some tips, tricks to keep in mind

The CLAT syllabus is comprehensive, including topics such as English Language, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates must have a solid preparation approach in order to make the cut and reach the merit list of NLUs. Here are tips and tricks to ace the exam.

The Consortium of National Law Universities has set June 19 as the date for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022. The legal entrance exam will be held for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. With only a month till the CLAT 2022 exam, applicants may be wondering whether there are any unique tips and methods to assist them master the CLAT 2022 exam. The truth is that there are no shortcuts to success, but several strategies, if used correctly, can help you achieve a high CLAT score.

Here are tips one should keep in mind while preparing for the exam

Maintain a positive mindset and stay focused when learning.

Improve your speed by completing CLAT sample papers and practise exams. CLAT success will be determined on speed and accuracy. Practice sample papers to get a sense of the pattern of questions and to improve time management. Solve previous year's CLAT papers to get a sense of the quality of questions asked.

Remember that it is the quality of time spent, not the amount. As a result, after one or two hours of hard study, take five to ten minute breaks. When taking a rest, thoroughly relax.

All areas of the curriculum are equally essential, and you must prepare for all of them since none should be overlooked. This will prepare you for any question from any section of the course. Furthermore, it is critical to revise on a regular basis since it aids in the retention of significant things that you have learned.

CLAT 2022 will be heavily passage-based. A superb ability to read and grasp texts will put you ahead of all other contenders. A candidate's ability to complete the exam paper in the allotted two hours will also be determined by their reading speed and accuracy. As a result, make it a practise to read and attempt difficult sections, particularly those from legal journals and case law.

Meditation can help you build inner peace, composure, confidence, and concentrating ability. These are quite important and will aid one on the day of the examination.

Don't get too worked up. For physical and mental health, five to six hours of sleep every night is required, especially three to four days before CLAT 2O22. Relaxation techniques may help you restore your energy. Avoid sleeping too much throughout the day.

