8 brain teasers to test your reasoning skills

Pointing to a woman, Shyam said, "She is the daughter of my grandmother's only son." How is the woman related to Shyam?
A) Sister B) Mother C) Aunt D) Daughter
A person is facing west. He turns 90° clockwise, then 135° anticlockwise. Which direction is he facing now?
A) North B) East C) South D) West
Which of the following is the odd one out?
A) Elephant B) Tiger C) Horse D) Giraffe
3, 6, 12, 24, ?
A) 48 B) 52 C) 50 D) 60
CAT is to OATS as DOG is to ______.
A) CAT B) FOOD C) HUNT D) GOD
Which of the following words is a synonym of "fast"?
A) Slow B) Quick C) Clear D) Obvious
A person walks 10 meters north. Then turns right and walks 5 meters. Then he turns right and walks 10 meters. In which direction is he now?
A) West B) East C) North D) South
If 20% are boys and 40% are girls, then what is 60% of the total number in the class?
A) Boy B) Girl C) Child D) Man
1 Answer: A) Sister
2 Answer: C) South
3 Answer: B) Tiger
4 Answer: A) 48
5 Answer: D) GOD
6 Answer: B) Quick
7 Answer: B) East
8 Answer: C) Child
