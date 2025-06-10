English

8 brain teasers to test your reasoning skills

career Jun 10 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
English

8 Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your brainpower in solving reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. Answers are provided at the end.
Image credits: Getty
English

Blood Relation Question: 1

Pointing to a woman, Shyam said, "She is the daughter of my grandmother's only son." How is the woman related to Shyam? 

A) Sister B) Mother C) Aunt D) Daughter

Image credits: Getty
English

Brain Teaser - Logical Reasoning Question: 2

A person is facing west. He turns 90° clockwise, then 135° anticlockwise. Which direction is he facing now? 

A) North B) East C) South D) West

Image credits: Getty
English

Word Puzzle - Odd One Out Question: 3

Which of the following is the odd one out? 

A) Elephant B) Tiger C) Horse D) Giraffe

Image credits: Getty
English

Math Puzzle - Number Series Question: 4

3, 6, 12, 24, ? 

A) 48 B) 52 C) 50 D) 60

Image credits: Getty
English

Reasoning - Analogy Question: 5

CAT is to OATS as DOG is to ______. 

A) CAT B) FOOD C) HUNT D) GOD

Image credits: Getty
English

Word Puzzle - Synonym Question: 6

Which of the following words is a synonym of "fast"? 

A) Slow B) Quick C) Clear D) Obvious

Image credits: Getty
English

Reasoning - Direction Sense Test Question: 7

A person walks 10 meters north. Then turns right and walks 5 meters. Then he turns right and walks 10 meters. In which direction is he now? 

A) West B) East C) North D) South

Image credits: Getty
English

Math Puzzle - Ratio Question: 8

If 20% are boys and 40% are girls, then what is 60% of the total number in the class? 

A) Boy B) Girl C) Child D) Man

Image credits: Getty
English

Check the correct answers to all questions here

1 Answer: A) Sister 

2 Answer: C) South 

3 Answer: B) Tiger 

4 Answer: A) 48 

5 Answer: D) GOD 

6 Answer: B) Quick 

7 Answer: B) East 

8 Answer: C) Child

Image credits: Getty

Can you solve these 7 tricky brain teasers and puzzles?

8 tricky questions that will baffle you! 99% get them wrong

7 tricky IQ test questions with answers for competitive exams

Try solving 7 tricky reasoning puzzles for competitive exams