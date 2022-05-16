Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Know how to check, passing marks, other details

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) administers the SSLC at the state level in three languages each year in March and April. This year, 8,73,846 pupils from 15,387 schools in the state enrolled for the SSLC examinations. There are 4,52,732 male applicants, 4,21,110 female candidates, and 4 transgender candidates among the total.

On May 19, the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results 2022 will be released. The tests took place from March 28 to April 11, and the answer key was made available on April 12. Students who took the class 10 tests may see their results via the websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

How to check results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the KSEEB.

Step 2: From the homepage, navigate to the SSLC 2022 result link.

Step 3: Fill out the required information, such as your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Verify your Karnataka SSLC result.

Step 5: Print the page for future reference.

Know what's the passing marks

Students must obtain at least 40 out of 150 in theoretical tests and 30 out of 50 in practical exams to pass the exam. The average passing grade for Karnataka SSLC examinations is 35%.

This year's pass percentage is projected to be lower than previous year's. Except for one student, all students were promoted to the following class in 2021. The pass rate in 2019 was 72.79 percent, while it was 71.80 percent in 2020. It is predicted to be over 70% again this year.

Students must double-check the marksheet after downloading it. The results will include the student's name, roll number, spellings, total marks, subject-wise total of theoretical and practical marks, grades related, personal information such as parents' names and dates of birth, and so on. Report any discrepancies to the authorities right away.

