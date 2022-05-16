Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Know how to check, passing marks, other details

    The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) administers the SSLC at the state level in three languages each year in March and April. This year, 8,73,846 pupils from 15,387 schools in the state enrolled for the SSLC examinations. There are 4,52,732 male applicants, 4,21,110 female candidates, and 4 transgender candidates among the total. 

    Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 Know how to check passing marks other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 16, 2022, 9:45 AM IST

    On May 19, the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results 2022 will be released. The tests took place from March 28 to April 11, and the answer key was made available on April 12. Students who took the class 10 tests may see their results via the websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

    The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) administers the SSLC at the state level in three languages each year in March and April. This year, 8,73,846 pupils from 15,387 schools in the state enrolled for the SSLC examinations. There are 4,52,732 male applicants, 4,21,110 female candidates, and 4 transgender candidates among the total. 

    How to check results?

    Step 1: Visit the official website of the KSEEB.

    Step 2: From the homepage, navigate to the SSLC 2022 result link.

    Step 3: Fill out the required information, such as your application number and date of birth.

    Step 4: Verify your Karnataka SSLC result.

    Step 5: Print the page for future reference.

    Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 date announced, Check date here

    Know what's the passing marks

    Students must obtain at least 40 out of 150 in theoretical tests and 30 out of 50 in practical exams to pass the exam. The average passing grade for Karnataka SSLC examinations is 35%.

    This year's pass percentage is projected to be lower than previous year's. Except for one student, all students were promoted to the following class in 2021. The pass rate in 2019 was 72.79 percent, while it was 71.80 percent in 2020. It is predicted to be over 70% again this year.

    Students must double-check the marksheet after downloading it. The results will include the student's name, roll number, spellings, total marks, subject-wise total of theoretical and practical marks, grades related, personal information such as parents' names and dates of birth, and so on. Report any discrepancies to the authorities right away.

    Also read: Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Class 10th result will be out next week, schools to reopen from May 16

    Last Updated May 16, 2022, 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 10th, 12th results declared - adt

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 10th, 12th results declared, Check toppers list

    CGBSE Board result 2022 Here s how to check Class 10th Class 12th result through SMS DigiLocker gcw

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Here's how to check Class 10th, Class 12th result through SMS, DigiLocker

    Karnataka Board PUC Result 2022: Know Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 date, time, other details - adt

    Karnataka Board PUC Result 2022: Know Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 date, time, other details

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 10th, 12th results to be announced today, Know details - adt

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 10th, 12th results to be announced today, Know where, how to check

    KCET 2022: KEA extends application deadline to May 19, here's how to apply - adt

    KCET 2022: KEA extends application deadline to May 19, here's how to apply

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Billboard Awards 2022 Megan Fox to Doja Cat Kylie Jenner it was a battle of the busty babes at red carpet drb

    Billboard Awards 2022: Megan Fox to Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner, it was a battle of the busty babes at red carpet

    NBA 2022 playoffs: Luka Doncic storms Dallas Mavericks into finals vs Phoenix Suns-ayh

    NBA 2022 playoffs: Luka Doncic storms Dallas Mavericks into finals vs Phoenix Suns

    Sunday Box Office Collection Sarkaru Vaari Paata crosses Rs 100 cr Jayeshbhai Jordaar continues to struggle drb

    Sunday Box Office Collection: Sarkaru Vaari Paata crosses Rs 100 cr, Jayeshbhai Jordaar continues to struggle

    Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth rates final win as one of his career-best-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth rates final win as one of his career-best

    Vicky Kaushal birthday 6 films that prove he is a versatile actor drb

    Vicky Kaushal birthday: 6 films that prove he's a versatile actor

    Recent Videos

    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon