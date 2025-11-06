4 Zodiac Signs Favoured by Jupiter: Expect Success, Wealth, and Promotions
With Jupiter in a strong position, four zodiac signs are set to enjoy major gains — from career growth and success to wealth and promotions. Find out if your sign is among the lucky ones!
Cancer (June 22-July 22)
Cancer's ruler is the Moon, and Jupiter is exalted in this sign. People of this sign get special blessings from Jupiter, easily gaining promotions, new roles, and family joy.
Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)
Jupiter is the ruler of Sagittarius, so its natives are blessed. They will strengthen their finances, acquire property, and enjoy a happy and peaceful married life.
Leo (July 23-August 23)
Leo's ruler is the Sun, which is in harmony with Jupiter. So, Leos get special blessings. By Jupiter's grace, they receive lifelong financial gains and achieve great success.
Pisces (February 20-March 20)
Jupiter also rules Pisces, so its natives are always blessed. They excel at work, with new opportunities always arising. Health issues resolve easily, bringing mental peace.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.