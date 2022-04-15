CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 admit card for private students released, direct link here

The CBSE private exam candidates can download the term 2 hall ticket 2022 by using their application number, previous roll number and year, or name.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the term 2 admit cards 2022 for private candidates. The CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 admit cards for private applicants are now available on the board’s official website, cbse.gov.in.

Candidates for CBSE private exams can access their term 2 hall ticket 2022 by entering their application number, previous roll number and year, or name.

The CBSE Class 10th and 12th examination for term 2 will commence from April 26, 2022 but this time exam timings will be 10:30 am and won’t be conducted in two shifts. The CBSE Class 10 exams will end on May 24 while the exams for class 12 will conclude on June 15, 2022. The CBSE term 2 examination will be conducted at various exam centres across the country.

How to download:

· Visit the CBSE’s official website--cbse.gov.in

· On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card for Private Candidate for Examination 2021-2022” link.

· A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their names, application number, and previous year’s roll number.

· Download CBSE Term 2 admit card and check details mentioned on it.

· Take a printout for future use.

CBSE has already released the Term 2 admit card 2022 for other students on April 13. Last week, the board released sample papers for the Class 10 Term 2 exam on cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.