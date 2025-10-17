CBSE has released the dates for the 2025-26 practical exams for winter-bound schools. Learn how practicals, projects, and internal assessments for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted and the process for uploading marks.

CBSE Practical Exam 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the practical exam dates for winter-bound schools. Candidates can check the notice on the board's official website, cbse.gov.in. For the 2025-26 session, the practical exams, projects, and internal assessments for classes 10 and 12 will be held from November 6 to December 6, 2025.

Important CBSE Guidelines for Winter Bound Schools

Preparing the Final List: Each school must prepare a final list of its students. Students whose names are not submitted in the online LOC will not be allowed to appear for the practical, project, or IA exams.

The IA will be conducted only once. Therefore, all schools must fill in the IA marks for all students within the specified time. Marks Uploading: Marks will be uploaded to the board's portal during the practical exam itself. It is mandatory to upload all marks by the end of the practicals. At the time of uploading, the school principal, internal examiner, and external examiner will ensure that the correct marks are uploaded, as no corrections can be made after submission.

The IA for regular students will be conducted by the schools themselves according to the syllabus of the respective subject. The IA will be held only once, and the same marks will apply to students who wish to appear for the board exam a second time. It is crucial for candidates and schools to strictly follow all instructions to ensure the smooth conduct of the practical exams.

For more information and complete guidelines, candidates can visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

What are Winter Bound Schools?

Winter-bound schools are those located in cold or hilly areas. Due to the winter season, the academic session in these schools starts and ends differently from other schools. Therefore, CBSE sets special dates and guidelines for their practical exams, projects, and internal assessments. For example, some schools in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, or Sikkim fall into this category.