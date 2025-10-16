TCS AI Hackathon: TCS has successfully completed the first edition of the global TCS's AI Hackathon 2025. 281,000 employees from 58 countries participated. Learn about the highlights of this hackathon.

World's largest AI hackathon: TCS has successfully concluded the first global edition of its AI Hackathon 2025, marking a major milestone in enterprise AI innovation. More than 281,000 employees from 58 countries participated, making it the world’s largest AI hackathon to date. The event featured 21 industry-specific AI themes and set new benchmarks for diversity and global reach. Key participation highlights included 33% women, 53% local employees from overseas offices, 36% mid-level and senior professionals, 38% Gen Z participants, and 29% from non-technical backgrounds, demonstrating AI’s broad appeal across roles, experience levels, and geographies.

Why did TCS organize the AI hackathon?

The purpose behind organizing the AI hackathon was to give TCS employees access to Generative AI and GenAI platforms. It was to give them the opportunity to learn new technology, use AI in their daily work, and enhance innovation and skills through this hackathon.

Highlights of the AI Hackathon

The hackathon provided a new experience by connecting people, platforms, and partners. It utilized top AI technologies and tools like TCS's AI WisdomNext. Participants got access to online AI Labs and offline AI Friday Labs, allowing them to improve their AI skills. Generative AI was also used in evaluating hackathon submissions, enabling humans and AI to work together on a large scale.

What did the TCS COO say?

According to TCS's Executive Director and COO, Aarthi Subramanian, the participation of over 281,000 people shows how AI has captured the imagination of all TCS employees. This hackathon was not just a competition, but a way to co-create the future work culture. It gives employees the chance to learn AI, try new tools, and deliver impactful solutions for clients and the community.

TCS's future plans for the hackathon

According to TCS, the hackathon will now continue as weekly AI Fridays at major TCS campuses in India. Many TCS customers are showing interest in participating in this innovation. Also, the use of several solutions in TCS's products and client services is being considered. This TCS initiative is proving to be a milestone in promoting the use of AI, upskilling employees, and implementing new solutions.