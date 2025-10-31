CBSE Board Exam 2026 Final Datesheet Out: CBSE has released the final datesheet for the 2026 board exams. The exams for classes 10th and 12th will begin on February 17, 2026. Check the complete datesheet here.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 Final Datesheet Released: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the final datesheet for the 2026 board exams. According to the schedule, exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on February 17, 2026. After reviewing feedback from schools and students on the earlier tentative timetable, CBSE has now issued the confirmed schedule.
CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2026 Released 110 Days in Advance
CBSE stated that this is the first time the datesheet has been released about 110 days before the exams, allowing students to start their preparations early and reduce exam stress. The board says this move will not only help students but also make it easier for teachers and schools to plan their schedules.
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 (February–March 2026)
|Day and Date
|Time
|Subject Code
|Subject Name
|Tuesday, February 17, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|041 / 241
|Mathematics (Standard / Basic)
|Wednesday, February 18, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|064
|Home Science
|Friday, February 20, 2026
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|407, 412, 415, 416, 418, 419
|Beauty & Wellness, Marketing & Sales, Multi-Media, Multi Skill Foundation, Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science
|Saturday, February 21, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|101 / 184
|English (Communicative / Language & Literature)
|Monday, February 23, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|003, 004, 005, 006, 009, 010, 011, 089
|Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu – Telangana
|Tuesday, February 24, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|154, 303
|Elements of Business, Urdu Course-B
|Wednesday, February 25, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|086
|Science
|Thursday, February 26, 2026
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|401–422
|Retail, Security, Automotive, Financial Markets, Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Electronics & Hardware, Foundation Skills for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation
|Friday, February 27, 2026
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|165, 402, 417
|Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence
|Saturday, February 28, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|016, 119, 122, 131, 132, 133
|Sanskrit, Kashmiri, Sanskrit Pravesh etc.
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 (February–April 2026)
|Day and Date
|Time
|Subject Code
|Subject Name
|Tuesday, February 17, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|045, 066, 825, 826
|Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English/Hindi)
|Wednesday, February 18, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|048
|Physical Education
|Thursday, February 19, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|046, 057–061, 816, 823, 042
|Engineering Graphics, Classical Dances, Horticulture, Cost Accounting
|Friday, February 20, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|042
|Physics
|Saturday, February 21, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|804, 837
|Automotive, Fashion Studies
|Monday, February 23, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|835, 848
|Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking & Innovation
|Tuesday, February 24, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|055
|Accountancy
|Thursday, February 26, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|029
|Geography
|Saturday, February 28, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|043
|Chemistry
|Monday, March 2, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|003, 022, 031–033, 056, 303
|Urdu, Sanskrit, Music, Dance, Insurance etc.
|Tuesday, March 3, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|074
|Legal Studies
|Thursday, March 5, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|037
|Psychology
|Friday, March 6, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|104–198
|Regional Languages
|Monday, March 9, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|041, 241
|Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
|Thursday, March 12, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|001, 301
|English Elective, English Core
|Monday, March 16, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|002, 302
|Hindi Elective, Hindi Core
|Wednesday, March 18, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|030
|Economics
|Monday, March 23, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|028
|Political Science
|Thursday, March 27, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|044
|Biology
|Saturday, March 28, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|054
|Business Studies
|Monday, March 30, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|027
|History
|Saturday, April 4, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|039
|Sociology
|Tuesday, April 7, 2026
|10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
|803
|Web Application
|Thursday, April 9, 2026
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|821, 829, 844
|Multi-Media, Textile Design, Data Science
Board Exam Dates Will Not Clash with JEE Main 2026 Exam
CBSE mentioned that some important points were considered while preparing the datesheet this time, including:
- Sufficient gaps have been provided between two papers for every student.
- For class 12th students, the exam dates have been set keeping in mind the dates of entrance exams (like JEE Main).
- The evaluation schedule has been balanced so that teachers do not have to stay away from school for long periods.
- This time, the timetable has been created considering over 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no student has two papers on the same day.
CBSE Board Exam 2026 Final Datesheet for Class 10 12 PDF Download Link