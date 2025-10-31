CBSE Board Exam 2026 Final Datesheet Out: CBSE has released the final datesheet for the 2026 board exams. The exams for classes 10th and 12th will begin on February 17, 2026. Check the complete datesheet here.

CBSE Board Exam 2026 Final Datesheet Released: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the final datesheet for the 2026 board exams. According to the schedule, exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on February 17, 2026. After reviewing feedback from schools and students on the earlier tentative timetable, CBSE has now issued the confirmed schedule.

CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2026 Released 110 Days in Advance

CBSE stated that this is the first time the datesheet has been released about 110 days before the exams, allowing students to start their preparations early and reduce exam stress. The board says this move will not only help students but also make it easier for teachers and schools to plan their schedules.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 (February–March 2026)

Day and Date Time Subject Code Subject Name Tuesday, February 17, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 041 / 241 Mathematics (Standard / Basic) Wednesday, February 18, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 064 Home Science Friday, February 20, 2026 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 407, 412, 415, 416, 418, 419 Beauty & Wellness, Marketing & Sales, Multi-Media, Multi Skill Foundation, Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science Saturday, February 21, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 101 / 184 English (Communicative / Language & Literature) Monday, February 23, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 003, 004, 005, 006, 009, 010, 011, 089 Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu – Telangana Tuesday, February 24, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 154, 303 Elements of Business, Urdu Course-B Wednesday, February 25, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 086 Science Thursday, February 26, 2026 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 401–422 Retail, Security, Automotive, Financial Markets, Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Electronics & Hardware, Foundation Skills for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation Friday, February 27, 2026 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 165, 402, 417 Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence Saturday, February 28, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 016, 119, 122, 131, 132, 133 Sanskrit, Kashmiri, Sanskrit Pravesh etc.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 (February–April 2026)

Day and Date Time Subject Code Subject Name Tuesday, February 17, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 045, 066, 825, 826 Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English/Hindi) Wednesday, February 18, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 048 Physical Education Thursday, February 19, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 046, 057–061, 816, 823, 042 Engineering Graphics, Classical Dances, Horticulture, Cost Accounting Friday, February 20, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 042 Physics Saturday, February 21, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 804, 837 Automotive, Fashion Studies Monday, February 23, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 835, 848 Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking & Innovation Tuesday, February 24, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 055 Accountancy Thursday, February 26, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 029 Geography Saturday, February 28, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 043 Chemistry Monday, March 2, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 003, 022, 031–033, 056, 303 Urdu, Sanskrit, Music, Dance, Insurance etc. Tuesday, March 3, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 074 Legal Studies Thursday, March 5, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 037 Psychology Friday, March 6, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 104–198 Regional Languages Monday, March 9, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 041, 241 Mathematics, Applied Mathematics Thursday, March 12, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 001, 301 English Elective, English Core Monday, March 16, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 002, 302 Hindi Elective, Hindi Core Wednesday, March 18, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 030 Economics Monday, March 23, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 028 Political Science Thursday, March 27, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 044 Biology Saturday, March 28, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 054 Business Studies Monday, March 30, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 027 History Saturday, April 4, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 039 Sociology Tuesday, April 7, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 803 Web Application Thursday, April 9, 2026 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 821, 829, 844 Multi-Media, Textile Design, Data Science

Board Exam Dates Will Not Clash with JEE Main 2026 Exam

CBSE mentioned that some important points were considered while preparing the datesheet this time, including:

Sufficient gaps have been provided between two papers for every student.

For class 12th students, the exam dates have been set keeping in mind the dates of entrance exams (like JEE Main).

The evaluation schedule has been balanced so that teachers do not have to stay away from school for long periods.

This time, the timetable has been created considering over 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no student has two papers on the same day.

CBSE Board Exam 2026 Final Datesheet for Class 10 12 PDF Download Link