CBSE Board Exam 2026 Final Datesheet Released: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the final datesheet for the 2026 board exams. According to the schedule, exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on February 17, 2026. After reviewing feedback from schools and students on the earlier tentative timetable, CBSE has now issued the confirmed schedule.

CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2026 Released 110 Days in Advance

CBSE stated that this is the first time the datesheet has been released about 110 days before the exams, allowing students to start their preparations early and reduce exam stress. The board says this move will not only help students but also make it easier for teachers and schools to plan their schedules.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 (February–March 2026)

Day and Date TimeSubject CodeSubject Name
Tuesday, February 17, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM041 / 241Mathematics (Standard / Basic)
Wednesday, February 18, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM064Home Science
Friday, February 20, 2026 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM407, 412, 415, 416, 418, 419Beauty & Wellness, Marketing & Sales, Multi-Media, Multi Skill Foundation, Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science
Saturday, February 21, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM101 / 184English (Communicative / Language & Literature)
Monday, February 23, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM003, 004, 005, 006, 009, 010, 011, 089Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu – Telangana
Tuesday, February 24, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM154, 303Elements of Business, Urdu Course-B
Wednesday, February 25, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM086Science
Thursday, February 26, 2026 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM401–422Retail, Security, Automotive, Financial Markets, Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Electronics & Hardware, Foundation Skills for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation
Friday, February 27, 2026 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM165, 402, 417Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence
Saturday, February 28, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM016, 119, 122, 131, 132, 133Sanskrit, Kashmiri, Sanskrit Pravesh etc.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 (February–April 2026)

Day and Date TimeSubject CodeSubject Name
Tuesday, February 17, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM045, 066, 825, 826Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English/Hindi)
Wednesday, February 18, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM048Physical Education
Thursday, February 19, 202610:30 AM – 1:30 PM046, 057–061, 816, 823, 042Engineering Graphics, Classical Dances, Horticulture, Cost Accounting
Friday, February 20, 202610:30 AM – 1:30 PM042Physics
Saturday, February 21, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM804, 837Automotive, Fashion Studies
Monday, February 23, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM835, 848Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking & Innovation
Tuesday, February 24, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM055Accountancy
Thursday, February 26, 202610:30 AM – 1:30 PM029Geography
Saturday, February 28, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM043Chemistry
Monday, March 2, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM003, 022, 031–033, 056, 303Urdu, Sanskrit, Music, Dance, Insurance etc.
Tuesday, March 3, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM074Legal Studies
Thursday, March 5, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM037Psychology
Friday, March 6, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM104–198Regional Languages
Monday, March 9, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM041, 241Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
Thursday, March 12, 202610:30 AM – 1:30 PM001, 301English Elective, English Core
Monday, March 16, 202610:30 AM – 1:30 PM002, 302Hindi Elective, Hindi Core
Wednesday, March 18, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM030Economics
Monday, March 23, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM028Political Science
Thursday, March 27, 202610:30 AM – 1:30 PM044Biology
Saturday, March 28, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM054Business Studies
Monday, March 30, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM027History
Saturday, April 4, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM039Sociology
Tuesday, April 7, 2026 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM803Web Application
Thursday, April 9, 2026 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM821, 829, 844Multi-Media, Textile Design, Data Science

Board Exam Dates Will Not Clash with JEE Main 2026 Exam 

CBSE mentioned that some important points were considered while preparing the datesheet this time, including:

  • Sufficient gaps have been provided between two papers for every student.
  • For class 12th students, the exam dates have been set keeping in mind the dates of entrance exams (like JEE Main).
  • The evaluation schedule has been balanced so that teachers do not have to stay away from school for long periods.
  • This time, the timetable has been created considering over 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no student has two papers on the same day.

CBSE Board Exam 2026 Final Datesheet for Class 10 12 PDF Download Link