CBSE has launched 8 Motu Patlu comics in collaboration with the Income Tax Department to teach children about taxes, honesty, and citizenship in a fun way. The comics are available in 5 languages with games included.

CBSE Motu Patlu Comics: In a first-of-its-kind move to boost tax awareness and promote responsible citizenship among children, the CBSE has launched eight Motu Patlu comics under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Published by the Income Tax Department, these fun-filled comics teach kids why paying taxes matters and how it helps the nation grow.

Motu-Patlu will give children information about taxes

In these comics, the famous cartoon characters Motu and Patlu are the main protagonists. Through them, important topics like why it is necessary to pay taxes, the benefits of paying taxes on time, and the role of taxes in the country's development are explained in a very simple and fun way. The comics explain that if every citizen pays taxes honestly, the country progresses rapidly.

CBSE will integrate tax literacy in schools

In its circular, CBSE has appealed to all affiliated schools to share these comics among students, teachers, and parents. The circular states that schools can include the content of these comics in awareness activities to develop a sense of tax literacy and responsible citizenship in children from a young age.

Motu-Patlu comics available in multiple languages

These comic books are available in a total of five languages: English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Gujarati, so that children across the country can easily understand them. Their titles are-

Motu Patlu & The Story of Income Tax

Motu Patlu & The Story of PAN Card

Motu Patlu & Tax Pari

Motu Patlu & Together, We Rise!

Motu Patlu – Benefits of Abiding by the Law!

Motu Patlu & The Online Life!

Motu Patlu & Victory Over Fear!

Hamaara Bharat Mahan!

CBSE Motu Patlu Comics Direct Link

Fun games for kids also in the comics

At the end of each book, small quick games and puzzles, like mazes, have also been added for children, creating a perfect combination of learning and fun. The comics also feature a fun character 'Jankari Babu', who teaches children important things about taxes.

This initiative by CBSE will not only explain the importance of taxes to children through play but will also inspire them to become responsible taxpayers in the future.