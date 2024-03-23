Bihar Board to release Class 12 results today: Here's how to check marks through SMS and DigiLocker

Once the Bihar 12th result 2024 is announced, students can access and download their BSEB Inter result 2024 marksheet via the official websites – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. Here's how check results through SMS and DigiLocker app.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is ready to release the highly awaited Class 12 (Intermediate) test results today, March 23. The statement was made via the board's verified social media account on X (previously known as Twitter). Anand Kishor, Chairperson of the Bihar School Examination Board, will announce the results in a news conference set for 1:30 p.m.

This year, a substantial number of pupils took the intermediate Class 12 BSEB test, reaching 13,04,352. 6,26,431 were females, while 6,77,921 were males.

Students may check their Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 by SMS by following these easy steps:



Step 1: On your smartphone or simple feature phone, start by opening the messaging app. The SMS technique is available to everyone.

Step 2: Enter your roll number in the message area using the format BIHAR12 ROLL-NUMBER. To prevent any mistakes when processing your request, make sure the space and formatting are right.

Step 3: After accurately entering your roll number, send the SMS to 56263, the assigned number. This is the official number that the Bihar Board uses to handle SMS inquiries for exam results.

Step 4: A text message containing your exam results will be sent to you. Make sure you thoroughly go over the details.

Students will also be able to check their Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 using the DigiLocker app. The following are the processes for downloading the scorecard:



Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker mobile application on your smartphone.

Step 2: Find and pick the option for Bihar Board. From there, select the category for Class 12 results.

Step 3: Fill out the information requested by the site. This usually contains your roll number, registration number, or any other necessary information.

Step 4: After entering the relevant information, the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 will appear on the screen.



Students are recommended to keep monitoring the official websites for the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024.