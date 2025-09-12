Bihar STET 2025 registration is now open! Apply online by September 19 through the official BSEB website. Check eligibility, application fees, and important dates to secure your chance at becoming a secondary school teacher.

Bihar STET 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has commenced the registration process for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 on September 11, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates aspiring to become secondary teachers can apply online through the official BSEB website: secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to apply is September 19, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar STET 2025

Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks.

How to Apply Online for Bihar STET 2025?

Follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official BSEB website: secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the Bihar STET 2025 link on the homepage.

Fill in your registration details in the form.

Log in to your account after registration.

Complete the application form and pay the application fee.

Download the submission page after submitting the form.

Save or print a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Bihar STET 2025 Official Notification

Application Fee

For Paper 1 or Paper 2: ₹960 for Unreserved, EWS, OBC categories; ₹760 for SC, ST, and PwBD categories.

For both papers (Paper 1 + Paper 2): ₹1440 for Unreserved, EWS, OBC categories; ₹1140 for SC, ST, and PwBD categories.

Fee payment can be made through debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Benefits of Passing Bihar STET 2025 and Certificate Validity

STET qualified candidates become eligible for teacher positions in government and government-aided secondary schools in Bihar. This is the first and necessary step to becoming a teacher. The STET certificate is generally valid for a lifetime. Once a candidate passes the Bihar STET, they are eligible to apply for secondary teacher recruitment at any time in the future. However, age limit and other eligibility criteria for government recruitment will apply as per the recruitment notification.