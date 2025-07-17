Banaras Hindu University has started its UG admission process for the 2025-26 session. Eligible students who appeared in CUET UG 2025 can apply online through the official website or Samarth portal until July 31, 2025.

BHU UG Admission 2025: Students wishing to pursue higher studies at the renowned Banaras Hindu University should note that the registration process for UG admission for the session 2025-26 has commenced. All the students who appeared in the CUET UG 2025 exam can participate in the application process for admission in BHU.

The application form can be accessed and filled online by visiting the official website of BHU bhu.ac.in or Samarth portal bhucuet.samarth.edu.in. The last date for submitting the application form is July 31, 2025.

Eligibility to Apply

To get admission in Banaras Hindu University, it is mandatory for the student to be a resident of India. Along with this, the student must have appeared in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2025).

How to Fill the Application Form

Step 1: To fill the BHU 2025 application form, visit the official website bhu.ac.in or direct portal bhucuet.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the New Registration link and register by filling in the requested details.

Step 3: After this, the candidates should complete the application process by clicking on login and filling other details.

Step 4: Submit the form by paying the prescribed fee and take a printout of it and keep it safe with you

Application Fees

It is mandatory for the candidates to deposit the category wise prescribed fee along with the application, without the fee your form will not be accepted. Unreserved / OBC (NCL) / EWS category will have to deposit Rs 500 as fee along with the application, while SC, ST and PWD category will have to pay a fee of Rs 250.

Important Documents for Application

Before registering for admission, the candidate should prepare scanned copies (JPEG or PDF) of 10th mark sheet, 12th mark sheet, birth certificate, category certificate (if any) and other relevant documents to avoid any issues during the admission process. Candidates should apply using their NTA application number. For detailed information regarding the application process, students are advised to visit the official website.