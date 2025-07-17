UGC NET June 2025 Result: Check the official website for updates, download steps, and important information on JRF, Assistant Professor, and PhD admissions. Learn how to access your scorecard and cutoff details.

UGC NET June 2025 Result: Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June 2025 exam are eagerly awaiting the announcement of their results. According to media reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results either by the end of this month or in August. UGC NET Result 2025 will be released online on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. After the results are declared, the candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result as well as download the scorecard by entering the login details.

When Was the UGC NET Exam Held?

The exam was conducted by the National Examination Agency on June 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2025. After the completion of the exam, the provisional answer key was released by NTA on 6 July. Candidates were given the opportunity to register objections till July 8.

UGC NET Final Answer Key

The objections registered by the candidates on the provisional answer key will be resolved by the team formed by NTA and the final answer key will be prepared. The result will be prepared and released on the basis of the final answer key. The final answer key will be released a day before the results are announced.

Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: To check UGC NET June 2025 Result, visit the official website.

Step 2: On the home page of the website, click on the link related to result/scorecard in LATEST NEWS.

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth and the given captcha code and submit it.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen from where you can check it as well as download your scorecard.

Pursuing Research

In UGC NET exam, candidates will qualify for three categories- Junior Research Fellow (JRF), Assistant Professor, and PhD Admission. To qualify in all, different cutoffs will be determined category wise. Candidates must meet the cutoff marks to qualify. The cutoff will be announced with the results.