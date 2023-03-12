Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for office attendant, other posts at becil.com; check salary, process

    BECIL Recruitment 2023: Candidates can submit their applications at the company's official website at becil.com. The application deadline is March 24. The organization will have 28 positions filled due to this recruitment drive.

    BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for office attendant, finance facilitation professional post at becil.com; check salary, process - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

    The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) is accepting applications for the positions of E-Tendering Professional, Finance Facilitation Professional, and Office Attendant. Candidates can submit their applications at the company's official website at becil.com. The application deadline is March 24. The organization will have 28 positions filled due to this recruitment drive.

    BECIL Recruitment 2023: know about the positions
    1) E – Tendering Professional: BE/BTech or MBA with ETendering, GeM, and related internet technologies knowledge. 
    Salary: Rs 50,000

    2) Finance Facilitation Professional: MBA/ ICWA/ BCom with knowledge of banks for the MSME Sector.
    Salary: Rs 50,000

    3) Office Attendant: Minimum 10th Pass. Candidates with computer knowledge are preferred. 
    Salary: Rs 18,499

    BECIL Recruitment 2023: know eligibility criteria
    The candidates applying for ETendering Professional and Finance Facilitation Professional posts should be at most 50 years, whereas the minimum age limit for the office attendant posts is 21 years.

    BECIL Recruitment 2023: know the steps to apply
    1) Navigate to the BECIL's page at, becilregistration.com
    2) To begin the registration process, select the new registration
    3) Sign up, then access the website to apply for your desired position
    4) Upload the necessary files, pay the required fee, and submit the form
    5) Print out the page for later use

    BECIL Recruitment 2023: know the application fee
    1) For General candidates - Rs 885 
    2) OBC - Rs 885  
    3) SC/ST - Rs 531 
    4) Ex-Serviceman – Rs 885 
    5) Women - Rs 885  
    6) EWS/PH - Rs 531 

    Also Read: Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams commence on March 13; know guidelines, other details

    Also Read: Jee Main 2023 Session 2: Registration deadline ends today on jeemain.nta.nic.in; check important dates

    Also Read: UGC NET 2023: NTA reschedules March 11 exam for selected candidates; check notice here

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams commence on March 13; know guidelines, other details - adt

    Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams commence on March 13; know guidelines, other details

    Jee Main 2023 Session 2: Registration deadline ends today March 12 on jeemain.nta.nic.in; check important dates, other details - adt

    Jee Main 2023 Session 2: Registration deadline ends today on jeemain.nta.nic.in; check important dates

    UGC NET 2023: NTA reschedules March 11 exam for selected candidates; check notice here - adt

    UGC NET 2023: NTA reschedules March 11 exam for selected candidates; check notice here

    Assam CEE 2023: Exam dates released, registration to commence on March 14; check entire schedule

    Assam CEE 2023: Exam dates released, registration to commence on March 14; check entire schedule

    Punjab Budget 2023: Govt allocates Rs 17,072 crore for school, higher education; 12% higher than previous year - adt

    Punjab Budget 2023: Govt allocates Rs 17,072 crore for school, higher education; 12% higher than previous year

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Supporters go bonkers as Virat Kohli scores first Test century in over 4 years-ayh

    'The wait is over!' - Supporters go bonkers as Virat Kohli scores first Test century in over 4 years

    Satish Kaushik's death: Delhi Police initiates inquiry after foul play allegations; check details AJR

    Satish Kaushik's death: Delhi Police initiates inquiry after foul play allegations; check details

    Picture of the day: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sunday Instagram post is not to be missed RBA

    Picture of the day: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sunday Instagram post is not to be missed

    football EPL 2022-23: Bournemouth deserve the three points - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool shocking 0-1 loss-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Bournemouth deserve the three points' - Jurgen Klopp baffled by Mohamed Salah's missed penalty

    Bengaluru Police place over 4,000 cameras around 1,600 junctions in the city to curb crimes AJR

    4,100 cameras at 1,650 junctions in Bengaluru - will beefed up surveillance curb crimes?

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon