BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for office attendant, other posts at becil.com; check salary, process

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Candidates can submit their applications at the company's official website at becil.com. The application deadline is March 24. The organization will have 28 positions filled due to this recruitment drive.

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) is accepting applications for the positions of E-Tendering Professional, Finance Facilitation Professional, and Office Attendant. Candidates can submit their applications at the company's official website at becil.com. The application deadline is March 24. The organization will have 28 positions filled due to this recruitment drive.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: know about the positions

1) E – Tendering Professional: BE/BTech or MBA with ETendering, GeM, and related internet technologies knowledge.

Salary: Rs 50,000

2) Finance Facilitation Professional: MBA/ ICWA/ BCom with knowledge of banks for the MSME Sector.

Salary: Rs 50,000

3) Office Attendant: Minimum 10th Pass. Candidates with computer knowledge are preferred.

Salary: Rs 18,499

BECIL Recruitment 2023: know eligibility criteria

The candidates applying for ETendering Professional and Finance Facilitation Professional posts should be at most 50 years, whereas the minimum age limit for the office attendant posts is 21 years.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: know the steps to apply

1) Navigate to the BECIL's page at, becilregistration.com

2) To begin the registration process, select the new registration

3) Sign up, then access the website to apply for your desired position

4) Upload the necessary files, pay the required fee, and submit the form

5) Print out the page for later use

BECIL Recruitment 2023: know the application fee

1) For General candidates - Rs 885

2) OBC - Rs 885

3) SC/ST - Rs 531

4) Ex-Serviceman – Rs 885

5) Women - Rs 885

6) EWS/PH - Rs 531

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams commence on March 13; know guidelines, other details

Also Read: Jee Main 2023 Session 2: Registration deadline ends today on jeemain.nta.nic.in; check important dates

Also Read: UGC NET 2023: NTA reschedules March 11 exam for selected candidates; check notice here