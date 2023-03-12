Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams commence on March 13; know guidelines, other details

    Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Exam: The Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu will begin the Class 12 final exams on Monday, March 13. The 12th hall ticket and student ID card issued by the TN board must be carried by students. Electronics and cell phones are not permitted in the exam room.
     

    Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams commence on March 13; know guidelines, other details
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    The Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu will begin the Class 12 final exams on Monday, March 13. The Language paper will be conducted on the first day of the TN board Class 12 exams tomorrow, and the English paper will follow on March 15. The Tamil Nadu 12th grade exams are 10:15 am to 1:15 pm. Students will have an additional 10 minutes to read the question paper, and 5 minutes will be allotted to check their other information.

    The Class 12th exam for the TN board will be divided into three sections. Students can opt for their language for part 1 language paper, English for part 2, and a choice for part 3 language paper.

    The 12th hall ticket and student ID card issued by the TN board must be carried by students. Electronics and cell phones are not permitted in the exam room.

    Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams: check the schedule

    1) March 13, 2023 - Language

    2) March 15, 2023 - English

    3) March 17, 2023 - Communicative English, Ethics and Indian culture, EComputer science, Computer application, Sbio-chemistry, Advanced language(Tamil), home science, Political science, statistics, nursing vocational, Basic electrical engineering

    4) March 21, 2023 - Physics, economics, Computer technology

    5) March 27, 2023 - Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology nutrition and dietetics, Textile and dress designing, Food service management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)

    6) March 31, 2023 - Biology, botany, history, Business mathematics and statistics, Basic electronics engineering, Basic civil engineering, Basic automobile engineering, Basic mechanical engineering, Textile technology, Office management and secretaryship

    7) April 3, 2023 - Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography

    Also Read: Tamil Nadu CCE Group 4 Result 2023 to be announced by end of March: TNPSC

    Also Read: Jee Main 2023 Session 2: Registration deadline ends today on jeemain.nta.nic.in; check important dates

    Also Read: UGC NET 2023: NTA reschedules March 11 exam for selected candidates; check notice here

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
