Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams commence on March 13; know guidelines, other details

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 Exam: The Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu will begin the Class 12 final exams on Monday, March 13.

The Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu will begin the Class 12 final exams on Monday, March 13. The Language paper will be conducted on the first day of the TN board Class 12 exams tomorrow, and the English paper will follow on March 15. The Tamil Nadu 12th grade exams are 10:15 am to 1:15 pm. Students will have an additional 10 minutes to read the question paper, and 5 minutes will be allotted to check their other information.

The Class 12th exam for the TN board will be divided into three sections. Students can opt for their language for part 1 language paper, English for part 2, and a choice for part 3 language paper.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams: check the schedule

1) March 13, 2023 - Language

2) March 15, 2023 - English

3) March 17, 2023 - Communicative English, Ethics and Indian culture, EComputer science, Computer application, Sbio-chemistry, Advanced language(Tamil), home science, Political science, statistics, nursing vocational, Basic electrical engineering

4) March 21, 2023 - Physics, economics, Computer technology

5) March 27, 2023 - Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology nutrition and dietetics, Textile and dress designing, Food service management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)

6) March 31, 2023 - Biology, botany, history, Business mathematics and statistics, Basic electronics engineering, Basic civil engineering, Basic automobile engineering, Basic mechanical engineering, Textile technology, Office management and secretaryship

7) April 3, 2023 - Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography

