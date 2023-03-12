Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jee Main 2023 Session 2: Registration deadline ends today on jeemain.nta.nic.in; check important dates

    Jee Main 2023 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023's second session on Sunday, March 12. Those who still need to apply can submit their forms on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

    The National Testing Agency is holding the Joint Entrance Examination Main Session 2 Registrations, and the registration deadline is Sunday, March 12. Candidates who appeared in session one or did not appear for session one can apply for session two on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

    The start of session two registrations, originally scheduled to begin on February 7, 2023, has been postponed and will begin on February 15, 2023. The registration period will close at 9:00 pm today, and the fee deadline is 11:50 pm.

    The dates for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 are April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023, with April 13 and 15 as backup dates. Candidates must know that to appear for Session 2, those who applied and paid the examination fee for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 must sign in using the application number and password they used for that session. 

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2: know how to register 

    1) Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

    2) Click on the 'Online application for JEE main session 2 2023.'

    3) On a new page, enter your login credentials

    4) Upload the required documents

    5) Make the payment and submit the form

    6) Download and take a print 

    Candidates must note that the deadline for registration is today, and candidates will only be permitted to complete the form after that time. Those who have already registered may make changes to their forms. The NTA has released the results and answers keys for Session 1.

