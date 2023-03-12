UGC NET 2023: NTA reschedules March 11 exam for selected candidates; check notice here

UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) to the 77 candidates affected by technical issues on March 11. The revised date for the 77 computer science and application candidates will be announced soon. Check notice.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notice informing select candidates of rescheduling the UGC NET 2023 Exam scheduled for March 11. The notice, released on nta.ac.in, read that the UGC NET 2023 Phase IV Exam, held on March 11, Shift 2 at Brilliance Advance Studios in Delhi, will be held again for selected candidates.

The UGC NET Phase IV Exam for Sociology and Computer Science & Applications was conducted on March 11. For Shift 1, the exam was administered without incident across the nation; however, during the second shift, a network issue was reported from the same exam centre.

In the second shift of the UGC NET exam at Brilliance Advance Studios, 233 out of 363 slotted candidates showed up. According to NTA, the test began on time but was interrupted by a network problem that the institute reported at about 16:40 hrs.

Unfortunately, as the network problem escalated, the delay increased and lasted an additional hour and ten minutes. In the interim, the candidates became angry, resorted to violence, and even turned off the centre's main switch, making troubleshooting difficult.

According to the NTA, 156 candidates continued and finished their exam after the network resumed at 17:50 hrs. But, 77 of the current candidates had already departed.

For the 77 candidates who left the exam due to a network error, NTA has now decided to retake it. The candidates' interests have been taken into consideration when making the decision.

It's important to note that the test would only be given to the 77 candidates who had attended the exam's Shift 2 at Brilliance Advance Studios, Centre No. DL0101 on March 11, 2023. No other candidate would be subjected to an examination. Regarding the candidates who stayed and finished their exams, their work would be valid and assessed appropriately.

