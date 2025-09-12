Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Apply online for 350 managerial vacancies including Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager, and Chief Manager. Check eligibility, age limit, and apply by September 30 at bankofmaharashtra.in.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Great news for those seeking government jobs in the banking sector! Bank of Maharashtra has announced a bumper vacancy for managerial positions. A total of 350 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online until September 30, 2025. Applications will only be accepted through the official website of Bank of Maharashtra: bankofmaharashtra.in. Learn about the required qualifications and how to apply.

Bank of Maharashtra Manager Vacancy: Eligibility and Age Limit

The educational qualifications and age limit vary for each post. Detailed information is available in the official notification. Candidates should read the details by clicking on the notification link below before applying. Here's a brief overview of some of the posts:

Deputy General Manager - IT (Scale 6)

Educational Qualification: B.Tech or B.E (Computer Science or IT) or MCA with certification in AI, ML, Blockchain, IT Security.

Age Limit: Maximum 50 years.

Assistant General Manager - Enterprise Architecture (Scale 5)

Educational Qualification: B.Tech or B.E (Computer Science, IT, or Electronics) or MCA with certifications like TOGAF.

Age Limit: Maximum 45 years.

Chief Manager - Digital Banking (Scale 4)

Educational Qualification: B.Tech or B.E (IT, Computer Science, or Electronics) or MCA or M.Sc (Computer Science) with ITIL, PMP, Six Sigma certifications.

Age Limit: Maximum 40 years.

Chief Manager - Data Protection (Scale 4)

Educational Qualification: Graduation (IT, Info Security, Law, or Data Privacy) with privacy certifications (CIPP-E, CIPP-A, CIPM, etc.).

Age Limit: Maximum 40 years.

Chief Manager - IT Infrastructure (Scale 4)

Educational Qualification: B.Tech or B.E (Computer Science, IT, or Electronics) or MCA or M.Sc (CS or IT) with CompTIA (Server+ mandatory) and other certifications desirable.

Age Limit: Maximum 40 years.

Selection Process

There will be no written exam for this recruitment. Candidates will be selected based on a personal interview or discussion. The interview carries a total of 100 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for the general category are 50, while for SC, ST, and PWD candidates, it is 45.

Application Fee

The application fee for UR, EWS, and OBC candidates is INR 1180, while for SC, ST, and PWD candidates, it is INR 118. Fee payment must be made online. Please note that the fee, once paid, is non-refundable and non-adjustable.

How to Apply for Bank of Maharashtra Manager Recruitment?

Visit the official website of Bank of Maharashtra: bankofmaharashtra.in.

Go to the Career section and read the recruitment notification.

Fill out the online application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and click submit.

Don't forget to take a printout of the application form for future reference.

